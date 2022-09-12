“Succession” and “Squid Game” fight for the Emmys. The grand prizes of television are handed out tonight

There are just a few hours left for this year’s Emmys award ceremony — the gala is broadcast by SIC Caras from midnight, the red carpet is broadcast on channel E! Entertainment — and the stakes are rising on who the 2022 winners will be. With 25 nominations for this year’s Emmys, “Succession” is ahead and may well claim its place in recent television history, but the satirical drama about the powerful family Roy – who won Best Drama Series in 2020 – may have a surprising opponent. The phenomenon “Squid Game” (with a second season guaranteed) follows in second place, with 14 nominations and has among them the most desired. The South Korean series is the first non-English-language series to be considered for the Best Drama Series category. In addition to these, “Better Call Saul”, “Euphoria” (also with new episodes assured), “Ozark”, “Severance”, “Stranger Things” and “Yellowjackets” compete for the main prize.

As for the actors in drama series, the nominees for Best Actor are Jason Bateman, in “Ozark”; Brian Cox in “Succession”; Lee Jung-jae in “Squid Game”; Bob Odenkirk in “Better Call Saul”; Adam Scott on “Severance” and Jeremy Strong on “Succession.” In the female, Jodie Comer, in “Killing Eve”; Laura Linney in “Ozark”; Melanie Lynskey, in “Yellowjackets”; Sandra Oh, in “Killing Eve”; Reese Witherspoon in “The Morning Show” and Zendaya in “Euphoria” were chosen.

HIGHLIGHTED COMEDY

As for the Outstanding Comedy Series category, the Academy considers that “Abbott Elementary,” “Barry,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Hacks,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, “Only Murders in the Building”, “Ted Lasso” and “What We Do in the Shadows” are even the strongest. In a year in which many titles debuted,

Donald Glover in “Atlanta”; Bill Hader in “Barry”; Bill Hader in “Barry”; Nicholas Holt, in “The Great”; Jason Sudeikis in “Ted Lasso” Steve Martin in “Only Murders in the Building” and Martin Short in “Only Murders in the Building” are the male nominees, Rachel Brosnahan in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; Quinta Brunson, in “Abbott Elementary”; Kaley Cuoco in “The Flight Attendant”; Elle Fanning in “The Great”; Issa Rae, in “Insecure”; and Jean Smart, in “Hacks”, are in the spotlight for Best Actress.

“Dopesick”, “The Dropout”, “Inventing Anna”, “The White Lotus” and “Pam & Tommy” are up for Best Limited Series, while “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”; “Jimmy Kimmel Live”; “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”; “Late Night with Seth Meyers” and “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” are presented in the contest between the talk shows.