Taylor Swift prints new Amsterdam movie poster

the new feature from David O. Russell won a new poster featuring the actress Taylor Swift. The film stars Margot Robbie, John David Washington and Christian Bale. The production hits theaters on October 6th.

“Amsterdam”, the new film from award-winning director David O. Russell (from “American Hustle”, 2013, and “Silver Linings Playbook”, 2012)

The list also has Anya Taylor-Joy, Kevin Hart, Rami Malek, Robert DeNiro, Zoe Saldana, Alessandro Nivola, Andrea Riseborough, Matthias Schoenaerts, Michael Shannon and Mike Myers. The film marks director David O. Russell’s return to film after Joy, the 2015 film starring Jennifer Lawrencewhich garnered a nomination in the Best Actress category at the Oscars.

The film is described as a “fascinating and richly intrinsic tale that brilliantly interweaves historical fact with fiction”. In the story, three close friends become suspects in a murder.

It is worth remembering that much of this cast was first revealed in June 2021, after reports proved that Russell and Bale were preparing to team up on a new project. They even worked together on other productions such as “O Vencedor”, 2010, and “Trapaça”, 2013.

Swift’s role in Amsterdam marks her first performance since she appeared as the character Bombalurina in the live-action version of “Cats” in 2019. Prior to that, she played Rosemary in 2014’s “The Giver of Memories” and voiced Audrey in “Lorax” from 2012, and several others.

