The Game of Thrones continues with The House of the Dragon

The Dragon’s House (HBO)

Who watched the eight seasons of game of Thrones may have been suspicious of the end of the saga, a little disappointing. When HBO announced that it would produce at least five more series inspired by George RR Martin’s books, many people were wary.

The first of these spin-offs, The Dragon’s House, reaches its fourth episode today. It is a “prequel” to the original series, set more than a century and a half before the start of GoT. It shows a time when the lands of Westeros lived together in a single kingdom, that of House Targaryen. With a light touch of feminism, the center of the plot is Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock), who faces resistance from the advisors of King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) to accept a woman as an heir. Chronologically, Rhaenyra will likely be the great-grandmother or great-grandmother of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), one of the stars of game of Thrones.

The villain is the king’s brother, Daemon Targaryen, played by Matt Smith, the actor who played Prince Phillip in the series. The Crown. house of the dragon it has everything you can expect from this universe – epic battles, orgies, exaggerations, and scenes of sadism that stick in your head forever.

We don’t know, of course, how this series will unfold. But it started with a big advantage over its predecessor. The costumes are even better, the central cast is excellent, the sets even more monumental, the special effects have been upgraded and the dragons seem alive in our eyes. I hope it stays that way. And may the new producers never allow a Starbucks cup to appear again at one of the medieval royal suppers.

