‘The Greatest Showman’ is Tela Quente’s relaxed film this Monday, 9/12

TV Movie News: Hot Screen:



‘The Greatest Showman’, Globo, 23:05 The Greatest Showman. USA. Directed by: Michael Gracey. With Michelle Williams, Hugh Jackman.

Of poor origin and unemployed, Barnum does not accept the life he leads and wants to offer the best for his family. Determined to change the situation, he brings together people who are outside the norm of the time in a musical show.

He establishes himself as a great entertainment entrepreneur by creating his “museum” with figures considered different, such as a bearded woman (Keala Settle) or the “heaviest man in the world” (Daniel Everidge).



‘The Greatest Showman’ is based on the story of PT Barnum, the man who made fame and fortune as one of the pioneers of the circus in the United States and other eccentric shows in the 19th century.

The film stars Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson and Zendaya.

“This Is Me”, performed by Keala Settle, is one of the highlights on the soundtrack.



