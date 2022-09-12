Google Maps is a free application that is available for Android and iOS and its main objective is to help the user to reach a certain location. In addition, it allows the visualization of various routes, provides an estimate of travel time and obtains information about the traffic.

That’s why in today’s article we are going to talk a little more about the other services offered by the application and its main novelty.

Green Routes: The Newest Google Maps Service

In addition to all these options mentioned above, which help you choose the best travel route, Google Maps has recently made another novelty available.

Now the app, through fuel and energy estimates based on your type of vehicle, will be able to help you choose the most economical routes. The name given to this service was “Ecological Routes”.

Doing much more than helping Internet users to save fuel and energy, Google aims to use artificial intelligence to reduce carbon emissions on the planet. With ecological routes, users will choose the most economical and, consequently, will reduce the emission of polluting gases.

To use this feature, you must select the type of vehicle you are driving in the application. It is worth mentioning that this feature is limited to mobile devices! To do this, you must follow the steps below:

On your mobile, open Google Maps and enter your destination;

Then tap on the three dots on the upper right side of the screen and click on the route options;

After that, select the “fuel efficient routes” option and tap on the engine type;

Then choose the type of vehicle: gas, diesel, hybrid or electric;

Thus, the application will provide fuel and energy estimates for each route option, allowing you to choose the one that will also be more advantageous for your pocket.