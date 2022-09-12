The Youngest Emmy Nominees Ever and How Zendaya Could Make History Tonight

Image credit: The Everett Collection/AP Images

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards take place tonight, September 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Hosted by Kenan Thompsonis a night that can see history being made, thanks to Zendaya. In 2020, Zendaya made history by becoming the youngest winner of Best Actress in a Drama Series, taking the award just weeks after turning 24. Not only that, she was the second black woman (after Viola Davis) to win the Leading Actress in a Drama award — and she’s just getting started.

In 2022, she can make history again. Zendaya is nominated for her role as Rue Bennett in Euphoria. If she wins, she will be the youngest two-time winner in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series category. She would also be the second-youngest two-time Emmy winner, as Gold Derby notes that Kristy McNichol won the 1977 and 1979 Best Supporting Actress in a Drama awards for her participation in the series ABS Family.

Zendaya faces stiff competition from Jodie Comer (killing Eve), Laura Linney (ozark), Melanie Lynskey (yellow jackets), Sandra Oh (killing eve), and Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show). Fans will have to tune in to see if Zendaya can pull this off. Until then, check out the list of the youngest Emmy nominees of all time.

Zendaya

Zendaya was one of the youngest 2020 Emmy nominees. She earned her first Emmy nomination at age 24 for playing Rue on HBO Euphoria, an award she happily won.

Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown earned her first Emmy nomination in 2017 at the age of 13 for her performance as Eleven on Netflix. Weird stuff. She was nominated again for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 2018 at age 14. Although she has not received a nomination for strange things 3many more nominations and victories are on the way for this talented young star.

Keisha Knight Pulliam

Keshia Knight Pulliamnow 43, was just six years old when she was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series at the 1986 Emmys. Keisha stole our hearts and made us laugh like the lovable Rudy Huxtable during his time at The Cosby Show. At age six, she became the youngest Emmy nominee of all time.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner

from Keshia Cosby Show co-star Malcolm-Jamal Warner, 52, also earned an Emmy nomination at a young age. At 16, Malcolm-Jamal was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series in 1986. He played the lovable Theo Huxtable in The Cosby Show.

Claire Danes

Claire Danes43, received her first Emmy nomination at age 16 for playing Angela Chase on ABC my supposed life. She was nominated in 1995 for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. She didn’t win an Emmy, but she did win a Golden Globe in 1995 for Outstanding Actress in a Television Series – Drama.

Frankie Muniz

Frankie Muniz, now 36, was just 15 when he was nominated for an Emmy. He was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Comedy or Musical for his performance as Malcolm in the comedy FOX. Frankie was also nominated for two Golden Globes for his performance in 2001 and 2002.

Asante Blackk

Asante Blackknow 20, he became one of the youngest Emmy nominees in history at age 17 when he was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie in 2019. He was nominated for his tremendous performance as the young Kevin Richardson in the miniseries. Netflix when they see us. It was his first TV role.

Melissa Sue Anderson

Melissa Sue Andersonnow 59, she was 16 when she was nominated in 1978 for her role as Mary Ingalls in the classic series The little house on the prairie. The actress was nominated for Best Actress in a Drama Series.

Fred Savage

Fred Savagenow 46, he was nominated at age 13 for playing Kevin Arnold in the wonderful years. He was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. Fred was nominated again at age 14 for the same award.

Kristy McNichol

Kristy McNichol60, was 15 years old when she became an Emmy winner for the first time in 1977. She won the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Letitia “Buddy” Lawrence in Family. She won the Emmy on her 15th birthday. She won the same award in 1979 at age 17.

Patty Duke

Patty Duke was 18 when she became an Emmy nominee for the first time. The actress was nominated for Best Continuing Performance by an Actress in a Series for her performance in The Patty Duke Show. Patty didn’t win at the time, but she won 3 Emmys over the course of her career. She passed away in 2016 at the age of 69.

Sara Gilbert

Sara Gilbert47, earned her first Emmy nomination at age 18 for playing Darlene Conner in Roseanne. She received back-to-back nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in 1993 and 1994. Sara is still playing Darlene today on ABC. Roseanne revival, which debuted in 2018.

Roxana Zal

Roxana Zal was just 14 years old when she won Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Special in 1984. She played Amelia Bennett in the TV movie Something about Amelia.

Paulo Mescal

Paulo Mescal earned her first Emmy nomination for her first TV role at age 24. The young, up-and-coming actor was nominated in 2022 for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie. His performance on Hulu’s Normal people made him one of the most sought after young actors.