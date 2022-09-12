This handheld console has AMD processor and translucent housing

the chinese AyaNeoknown for its portable consoles that mix game platform with computer, as well as the options of GPD, and even the very Steam Deckpresented a new option for its portfolio, the Ayaneo Geekinitially planned to become a variant of the Ayaneo 2but which ended up becoming an independent product.

The handheld console combines an AMD Ryzen APU and PCIe 4.0 SSD as storage. The design is also a highlight, betting on a translucent housing, which harks back to other legendary options in the same style, such as the Game Boy. AyaNeo Geek is also available in black.

You should read it too!

Nostalgia: 6 electronics released with translucent housing

The central element of the device is the AMD Ryzen 6800U processor, equipped with 8 cores and 16 threads, base clock of 2.7 GHz and boost clock of 4.7 GHz. This chip fits into the Ryzen category for the mobile segment.

Technically, we are facing an APU, which means that there is also an embedded graphics chip. The iGPU in question, based on RDNA2, is the Radeon 680M, clocked at up to 2.2 GHz and 12 computational units, higher than the one equipped with the Steam Deck, which has 8 computational units.

The screen is 7 inches, IPS panel, with a resolution of up to 1200p. The console is also equipped with LPDDR5-6400 memory chips and the storage, based on PCIe 4.0 SSD, can reach 1TB.

price and availability

Ayaneo Geek is already on pre-sale, it costs the equivalent of US$ 630 (R$ 3,203, in direct conversion) in the Chinese market, for the version with a 512 GB SSD. In other regions, the price, for the same model, will be higher, between US$ 725 (R$ 3,686, in direct conversion) to US$ 750 (R$ 3,813, in direct conversion). There is still no forecast for the start of shipments of the new device to its buyers.