This Week’s New Releases (September 12-18) on Netflix – Cinema



Disclosure / Netflix

Writing – Cinema Observatory





09/12/2022 08:30

09/12/2022 08:30

Netflix has released the list of releases for the week of September 12-18, 2022 on the streaming platform. There are many movies and series to keep an eye on.

Among them are Cyberpunk: Expendables, an anime based on the CD Projekt RED game, and the second season of Fate: The Winx Saga.

Other works that arrive this week are: Blind Weddings: After the Altar (season 2), Disappearance in Norway, among others.

Check out the list of releases from September 12 to 18, 2022 on Netflix:

Ada Batista, Scientist: Season 3 – September 12

In the laboratory of Ada Batista, pure science is fun! She and her friends ask big questions and work together to uncover the truth about everything.

Times of Peace – September 12

A Polish immigrant arrives in post-war Brazil and needs to prove that he is not a Nazi fugitive in order to enter the country. Starring Dan Stulbach, Tony Ramos and Daniel Filho.



Disclosure / Netflix

Cyberpunk: Expendables – September 13

In a dystopian world filled with corruption and cybernetic implants, a street kid tries to become an edgerunner mercenary.

Jo Koy: Live in Los Angeles – September 13

Jo Koy lifts the spirits with jokes about sneezing in public, perseverance, the struggles of sleep apnea and the time she got lost in the Philippines.

Alice in the Internet World – September 13

After a computer crash, a little youtuber girl finds herself in a digital world full of eccentric characters, like the cruel Queen of Bots.

Disappearance in Norway – September 14

In search of the truth about the disappearance of a billionaire’s wife, the Norwegian police face the press and many false information. Based on real facts.

Good Boys – September 14

Rome, 1975. Three students at a Catholic school for boys commit a crime that shocks their peers and the community. Based on real facts.

The Invisible Man – September 14

After escaping an abusive relationship with a tech mogul, a woman (Elisabeth Moss) finds herself pursued by an unseen entity.

El Rey, Vicente Fernndez – September 14

This dramatic series tells the life of ranch music icon Vicente Fernndez, from humble childhood to stardom.

Heartbreak High: Where It All Happens – September 14

Who gets who at Hartley College? It’s all on Amerie’s mural, who now has to deal with the consequences of exposing other people’s lives.

Broad Peak – September 14th

After climbing Broad Peak Mountain, Maciej Berbeka discovers that he hasn’t reached the summit. Twenty-five years later, he decides to return there.

Dolittle – September 14th

When Queen Victoria falls ill, the recluse Dr. Dolittle sets off on a pica journey alongside his young apprentice and his animal friends in search of a magical cure. With Robert Downey Jr., Tom Holland, Selena Gomez, Emma Thompsom, Rami Malek and Octavia Spencer.

The Crimes of Our Mother – September 14

The search for Lori Vallow’s missing children begins to reveal suspicious deaths, a husband with the same apocalyptic beliefs and, even worse, murders.

The Everest Earthquake – September 14

After a terrible earthquake in Nepal, locals and tourists join forces to face the destruction in this gripping documentary series.

Liss Pereira: An Average Adult – September 15

Comedian Liss Pereira gets real about relationships, adulthood and how to stay in the middle in a world of extremes.



Disclosure / Netflix

Zombieland: Double Tap – September 15

Amidst family drama and bloody battles, the quartet of zombie hunters (Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, Jesse Eisenberg and Abigail Breslin) are back, finding more survivors and a new kind of undead.

Sniffing New Worlds – September 15

Time to sniff out a new planet for us! With Earth in danger, scientists send genetically modified dogs to explore space in search of a new home.

Fatih Terim: Football Legend – September 15

The legendary Fatih Terim looks back on his football career, from his days as a player to his success as a coach for several winning teams.

My Two Loves – September 15

After selling a sick animal to a hired killer, a cowboy is left with a dead end: save the bride or give up his beloved mule?

Fate: The Winx Saga: Season 2 – September 16

The students of Alfea need to protect Solaria from powerful enemies that are supposed to be already in the school. Bloom cannot control his powers.

Drifting Home – September 16th

A group of children drifting into an abandoned building try to return home and embark on a coming of age journey.

Punishers – September 16

A popular girl and a weird new student (Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes) make a secret pact to get revenge on their enemies.

Saint – September 16

Two police officers (Bruno Gagliasso and Ral Arvalo) have to work together to capture the biggest drug dealer in the world, whose face no one knows.

Blind Wedding: After the Altar – Season 2 – September 16

It’s time for a new group of singles and bachelors to look for love… without meeting each other in person. be possible?

SuperValentine – September 16

A powerful goddess reincarnated in the body of a young woman must learn to harness her powers to avenge her sister’s death and protect her family.

I’ve Been Famous – September 16

A former boy band star stumbles upon an unexpected second chance at success after meeting a talented young drummer.



Disclosure / Netflix

The Wirecard Scandal – September 16

Payments company Wirecard stunned the financial world with its breakneck success, until a team of determined journalists exposed the massive fraud.

Reflections in the Mirror – September 16

Employees of a cosmetics company argue with themselves in front of the mirror before the company’s anniversary celebration.

Second Chance: Gymnastics Academy – September 16

Kyra Berry, a 14-year-old American gymnast, arrives in Australia to try to win a scholarship to an elite gymnastics academy. a second chance, but also the last.

Played – September 16th

Amid tension in 1980s India, three friends from different religions come together to save hundreds of people in their town. a noble but dangerous effort.

Travelin’ Band: Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall – September 16

With never-before-seen footage and narration by Jeff Bridges, this documentary explores the humble beginnings and meteoric rise of the Creedence Clearwater Revival.

Netflix may change release dates.

This post The New Releases of the Week (September 12-18) on Netflix was first published on Observatório do Cinema.