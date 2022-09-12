Thunderbolts, Secret Invasion and more: see the main Marvel news at D23

(Images: publicity/Disney)

all panel of Marvel at events it is always one of the most awaited, and at D23 it was no different. Between trailers, new images and casting confirmations, the panel was filled with news. See below:

Secret Invasion

“Secret Invasion” was one of the main announcements of the night, with a new trailer released. Watch above (no subtitles).

The series features the returns of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull Talos, Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill and Don Cheadle as James “Rhodey” Rhodes/War Machine. Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman and Kingsley Ben-Adir complete the main cast, with no confirmed roles yet.

Kyle Bradstreet (from the series “Mr. Robot”) is in charge of the script, with Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim as directors.

The series premieres in spring 2023, with no confirmed date yet.

Werewolf in the Night

The Halloween Special”Werewolf in the Night“, starring Gael García Bernal and directed by Michael Giacchino, won trailer (above) and premiere date during D23: October 7, on Disney Plus.

The tale adapts the comics “Werewolf by Night”, which has two versions. One is centered on Jack Russell, the human mystically altered to be a lycanthrope (or werewolf), able to transform at will while retaining his intellect. Another one features Jake Gomez, from the Native American Hopi tribe, whose family was cursed with lycanthropy, turning its male members into werewolves.

In “Werewolf in the Night”, Bernal will be Jack Russell. The already announced cast also includes Laura Donnelly, from the series “The Nevers“, in the role of Elsa Bloodstone.

captain america 4

It has been confirmed that actor Tim Blake Nelson will be the main villain of “Captain America: New World Order“, reprising the role of Dr. Samuel Sterns, better known as The Leader.

The character appeared in “The incredible Hulk“, the second film in the MCU release chronology. The character is a cell biologist who develops a possible antidote to Bruce Banner’s (then played by Edward Norton) condition. Toward the end of the film, Sterns is exposed to a substance that begins his transformation into the villainous Leader.

In addition to the return of Tim Blake Nelson, the film will also feature the return of Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Captain America, Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley and Danny Ramirez, who will assume the mantle of the Falcon. The cast also includes Shira Haas making her MCU debut as Israeli superheroine Sabra.

“Captain America 4” is scheduled for release on May 3, 2024.

thunderbolts

“thunderbolts“, a film by Marvel’s team of super villains, has gained a new concept image, made by artist Andy Park. The image shows the likely team that will star in the film, joined by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfuss): Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), Red Guardian (David Harbour), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Winter Soldier ( Sebastian Stan), US Agent (Wyatt Russell) and Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko).

Another important point is who will be the team leader. In the comics, it’s General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, who transforms into the Red Hulk. In the MCU, he was played by the late William Hurt, requiring a new actor for the role. The films also show the character Valentina de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfuss) articulating the creation of a team.

Jake Schreier directs the film, from a screenplay by Eric Pearson. “Thunderbolts” is scheduled for release on July 26, 2024.

Loki

The actor Ke Huy Quanknown for his roles in “the goonies” and in the recent “Everything Everywhere at the Same Time“, was confirmed in the cast of the second season of “Loki“.

The actor was introduced along with Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino and Owen Wilson during the D23 series panel. Quan is set to play a TVA employee in the new season. It is at least curious (or the work of fate) to highlight the participation of Ke Huy Quan in two different works that address the theme of the multiverse.

The second season of “Loki” does not yet have a premiere date, but recording is already underway.

demolisher

Another highlight was the triumphant return of Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio to promote the series.”Daredevil: Born Again“. Their respective characters have already been present in the MCU: Matt Murdock / Daredevil appeared in “Spider-Man: No Return Home” and in the series “She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes”, while Wilson Fisk / Kingpin was the big villain. of “Hawkeye Archer”.

“Born Again” will be an original series with 18 episodes and will integrate the MCU canon, with the returns of Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock / Daredevil and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk / Kingpin.

The premiere is scheduled for spring 2024.

Armor Wars

“Armor Wars” was confirmed by Kevin Feige during the panel, and will serve as a direct sequel to the events of “Secret Invasion”. Don Cheadle will reprise his role as James “Rhodey” Rhodes, the hero known as War Machine. In the plot, he will have to deal with a terrible situation: what happens when the technology developed by Tony Stark falls into the wrong hands.

The screenplay for “Armor Wars” is being written by Yassir Lester. The series does not yet have a confirmed director or premiere date.

the marvels

The last film presented was “the marvels“, which will see the heroines operating under the moniker working together. Brie Larson, Teyonah Parriss and Iman Vellani were present with director Nia daCosta to present the first trailer for the film, exclusively for the audience.

The trailer begins with Monica Rambeau (Parriss) on a spacewalk, with a surprise appearance from Nick Fury, who is overseeing the investigation into a strange phenomenon in space, similar to the one that gave her her powers in “WandaVision“. After touching the force field, Rambeau switches places with Kamala Khan (Vellani), with neither of them understanding what is happening. Then there’s a slightly larger version of the post-credits scene of “Ms. Marvel“, with Carol Danvers (Larson) switching places with Khan.

Monica ends up finding Kamala at her house and, when she tries to use her powers, she ends up switching places with Carol. With this, the heroines can be with the use of their extremely limited powers, at risk of switching places. Carol and Monica have a tense reunion (Monica blames Carol for her absence). The trio then battle armored soldiers who appear to be of Kree origin.

“The Marvels” is scheduled for release on July 28, 2023.

