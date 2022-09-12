Ticket for Flamengo vs Athletico will cost less than the 2021 final – 09/12/2022

Tickets for the Libertadores final between Flamengo and Athletico, on October 29 in Guayaquil (Ecuador), will have lower prices than those charged in the 2021 decision, when Palmeiras beat Flamengo 2-1 in Montevideo (Uruguay).

The final numbers are being defined, but the column found that at the moment the organization of the event works with the lowest value, costing up to US$ 120 (R$ 614), for the sectors that will be sold by each finalist club.

In 2021, the minimum was US$ 200 (R$ 1.02 thousand in current exchange rates). There are leaders who defend an amount between US$ 100 (R$ 512) and US$ 110 (R$ 563) alleging that the cost for Brazilians to travel to Ecuador will be very high.

Conmebol’s management was heavily criticized last year for the high prices charged in the entries for the single finals of its two tournaments, both held at the Centenario stadium in Montevideo. The entity then decided that for 2022 there would be reductions and has already confirmed this, this Monday (12), for the Copa Sudamericana, which will have São Paulo x Independiente Del Valle on October 1 in Córdoba (Argentina).

The cheapest price for the game in less than three weeks will be US$ 57 (R$ 292), for the sectors behind the goals reserved for clubs. The value is 43% lower than the minimum US$ 100 practiced in the 2021 South American final in which Athletico-PR beat Bragantino 1-0.

The general sale of tickets for the Sul-Americana starts this Monday, through the website https://sudamericana.eleventickets.com/. The value for the sector sold through this address will be US$ 130 and can be purchased by residents anywhere on the planet, including Brazil. São Paulo will be responsible for negotiating its approximately 14,000 tickets at US$ 57 and will announce how it will be done – the match will take place at the Mario Kempes stadium.

Conmebol must announce within 15 days the prices and way of selling tickets for the Libertadores final. In addition to values, there is still discussion about the total charge for entry to the Monumental Isidro Romero Carbo stadium, in Guayaquil. The capacity is for more than 50 thousand people, but there are negotiations on how many tickets to release for security reasons.