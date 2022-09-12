‘Ticket to Paradise’ release delayed in UK after Queen Elizabeth II’s death

Ticket to Paradisecomedy starring Julia Roberts and George Clooneyhad its launch delayed in UK after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The information was reported by the American magazine deadline. THE Universal Studiosthe company responsible for the production, informed that the decision was made “in respect of the Real family”.

Queen Elizabeth II died last Thursday, 8, at the age of 96 Photograph: Akira Suemori/AP

The film was supposed to open on Friday, the 16th, but had its premiere postponed to the 20th of September, the day after the monarch’s funeral.

Queen Elizabeth II died last Thursday, the 8th, at the age of 96. She led the longest reign in UK history, spending 70 years on the throne.

Ticket to Paradise debuted on Brazil on the same day and repeated the partnership between Julia and Clooney for the fifth time.

The two play a divorced couple in the romantic comedy directed by Hello Parkersame director of Mama Mia! There we go again.

Continues after advertising

*Intern under the supervision of Charlise de Morais