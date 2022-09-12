Today is Emmy Day, the time to award TV and streaming series

posted on 09/12/2022 06:00 / updated 09/12/2022 06:03



The series has become increasingly important for the audiovisual market. There are millionaire investments from the platforms, great professionals and movie stars betting on television projects and the interest of the public, who pays, most of the time, more than one streaming to watch their favorite productions. Shows are at the top of the world, but they could be even higher if they win today at the 74th Emmy Awards, the top series and streaming event of the year.

The award, given annually by the Television Academy, is scheduled for 21 pm, Brasília time, and will be at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and will have Kenan Thompson, known for the series Kenan & Kell and Saturday Night Live, as host of the night. In Brazil, the transmission is in charge of TNT, which also follows the red carpet and does pre-event analyses.

As with all major awards, the 2022 Emmy has productions that come out ahead in the dispute, keep surprises and probably won’t please all the fans who will be in front of the TV. O Mail analyzes the main areas of the award, the drama, comedy and miniseries categories, making predictions and pointing out who runs out in this edition of the biggest party of North American television.





Drama

Considered the most important by critics and many of the fans, the drama is perhaps the most open area at this year’s Emmys. All the series that compete made, in some way, a movement during the launches and delivered seasons worthy of awards, some on a larger scale, others on a smaller scale. No category will be easy, since in addition to good series as a whole, they also had outstanding performances and memorable episodes.

However, there is one broad favorite in contention: Succession. The production on the intrigues and power games of the billionaire Roy family and the conglomerate Waystar Royco has only grown season by season and has delivered a flawless third year. Used to snatching awards, conquering everything she competes for, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see her at the top in the same way in 2022.

However, this year is one of the busiest in recent times. To start with, two Netflix audience phenomena are on the list. Stranger things, Round 6 and Euphoria are strong candidates to take Succession from hegemony due to the appeal it has with viewers that, even though they don’t have the right to vote, can be crucial for some Academy choices. The tense Better call Saul and Ozark may be among the favorites also because they compete in the final seasons, voters usually like to reward series at the end as a form of tribute. Ruptura and Yellowjackets, highly praised by critics, but less popular for being from streaming platforms of less profusion, respectively Apple TV and Paramount .

Comedy

The comedy differs from the drama in two ways. There are fewer series with real chances of winning prizes and favoritism is divided. In other words, the area is more uncertain, there is a greater difficulty in nailing who should take the most prizes.

Given that Ted Lasso was the big winner in 2021 and that the series delivered a second season at the same quality, or even better, than the first, it’s fair to put her as a favorite. Hacks is responsible for contesting hegemony. Winner of the last Golden Globes, the production has launched a solid second season and it wouldn’t be unfair that the show about the comedian rediscovering herself with the help of a young writer took the award of the night this year. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Barry are two other shows that you can’t throw away. Many awards in the past, 20 for Maisel and 9 for Barry, their return to the list could represent a more equal distribution of laurels. The new Abbott elementary and Only murders in the bulding and the classic Curb your enthusiasm could make their way onto the winners list too.

Acting is the most fun contest in comedy, as big shots vie for categories. For best actor, Jason Sudeikis, from Ted Lasso, takes the lead, but he has his former Saturday Night Live co-star and already Emmy winner for Barry, Bill Hader, on his tail. Also winner Donald Glover is running once again for Atlanta, and bigwigs Steve Martin and Martin Short did an interesting job in Only murders in the building.

In the women’s, Jean Smart is a favorite and has won everything that recently competed for Hacks. However, Rachel Brosnahan is back in contention after a year off without The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Issa Rae is in the running for the final season of Insecure and may paint as a surprise.

miniseries

Very strong in past years, the miniseries area did not disappoint. The white lotus is a favorite for being the most nominated, appearing in 20 categories, but the game is extremely open. Dopesick appears strong in the contest and still has Michael Keaton as a strong favorite for Best Actor. It wouldn’t be surprising if The Dropout or Inventing Anna took the night’s prize as well.

In the meantime, supporting roles should all go to The White Lotus, as they’ve signed up all the actors as supporting actors. Leading actor categories have quirks. Both Best Actor and Best Actress have more than one Oscar nominee on the list up for the Emmy. Among the women Toni Collete and Amanda Seyfried have already disputed the statuette and seek the first Emmy for, respectively, The ladder and The dropout. However, they see the two-time winner of the Julia Garner award, who this year is up for Best Actress for Inventing Anna and Best Supporting Actress in a Drama for Ozark, as a strong contender. The highly praised in Maid, Margaret Qualley is very strong in the dispute.

The men have two actors who are nominated for an Oscar and a winner in the running. Favorite Keaton and Emmy newcomer Andrew Garfield, who is vying for In the Name of Heaven, both appeared on lists from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, while Colin Firth has a golden statuette at home for The King’s Speech (2010) and is now in the running for The ladder. Less nominated for major awards, Oscar Isaac also appears on the list as a good option for this year’s edition of the awards.