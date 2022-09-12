Today’s Games: Check the schedule for this Sunday’s matches (11/09/2022)

Check today September 11, 2022, the list of today’s games. Soon we will have approx. 57 matches divided into 18 different modes. Starting at 9:00 am we will be able to watch several games of live footballthrough open TV stations such as Globo.

However, pay channels such as Premiere and SportTV will also broadcast the games. The matches will take place in several stadiums throughout Brazil and the world.

Check below the schedule of each game and the links of the squad, find out where to watch this Sunday’s football.

Brazilian Championship live – September 11

11h00 – Botafogo x América-MG

11:00 am – Avai vs Athletico-PR

16:00 – São Paulo vs Corinthians

16h00 – Coritiba vs Atlético-GO

19h00 – Goiás vs Flamengo

Campeonato Brasileiro Série B live – September 11

16:00 – Gremio vs Vasco

Campeonato Brasileiro Série C live – September 11

11h00 – Botafogo-SP x Aparecidense

17h00 – Paysandu x Figueirense

19h00 – Mirassol x Volta Redonda

Campeonato Brasileiro Série D live – September 11

16:00 – Amazonas x Pouso Alegre

Premier League live – 11 September

10h00 – Arsenal v Everton

10h00 – West Ham vs Newcastle

12:30 pm – Crystal Palace v Manchester United



La Liga live – September 11

09h00 – Real Madrid v Mallorca

11:15 am – Elche vs Athletic Bilbao

1:30 pm – Getafe vs Real Sociedad

16h00 – Betis v Villarreal

Italian Championship live – September 11

7:30 am – Atalanta vs Cremonese

10h00 – Bologna vs Fiorentina

10h00 – Lecce vs Monza



10h00 – Sassuolo vs Udinese

13h00 – Lazio v Hellas Verona

15:45 – Juventus vs Salernitana

German Premier League live – 11 September

10:30 am – Cologne v Union Berlin

12:30 – Freiburg v Borussia Monchengladbach

French Championship live – 11 September

08:00 – Strasbourg vs Clermont

10h00 – Ajaccio vs Nice

10h00 – Angers vs Montpellier

10h00 – Lorient vs Nantes

10h00 – Toulouse vs Reims

12h05 – Rennes vs Auxerre

15:45 – Monaco v Lyon

Portuguese Championship live – September 11

11:30 am – Paços de Ferreira x Casa Pia

14h00 – Arouca x Boavista

14h00 – Maritime x Gil Vicente

16:30 – Rio Ave x Braga

Campeonato Catarinense Segunda Division live – September 11

15h00 – Atlético-SC x Criciúma

Campeonato Mineiro Segunda Division live – September 11

10:00 am – America TO x Ideal

10:00 am – Três Corações x Poços de Caldas

15:00 – Passos x Itabirito

Campeonato Paraense Second Division live – September 11

9:30 am – São Raimundo-PA x Izabelense

9:30 am – União Paraense x Santos-PA

9:30 am – Quarry x San Francisco-PA

9:30 am – Tiradentes-PA vs Vila Rica

15:30 – Captain Poço x Pinheirense

Campeonato Paraibano Second Division live – September 11

10:00 am – Femar x Perilima

15h00 – Spartax vs Confiança-PB

Campeonato Paulista Second Division live – September 11

15:00 – Itapirense vs Gremio Prudente

Campeonato Pernambucano Série A2 live – September 11

15:00 – Petrolina x Pesqueira

15:00 – Central x Belo Jardim

15h00 – Torres vs América-PE

15:00 – Centro Limoeirense x Timbaúba

15:00 – Vera Cruz x Sete de Setembro-PE

15:00 – Decision vs Flamengo de Arcoverde

Campeonato Piauiense Segunda Division live – September 11

16:00 – Piauí x Picos

16:00 – Tiradentes-PI x Ferroviário-PI

Copa Paulista live – September 11

19h00 – Northwest x Marília

Find out where to watch online TV and live football on Premiere, Premiere Play, FlaTv or Globo live and many broadcasts of online matches on TV and internet here on our website.

