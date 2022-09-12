Tomb Raider | MGM loses franchise rights; Alicia Vikander is out

According to an exclusive report by the TheWrapa MGM lost the film rights to the Tomb Raider franchise, something that culminated in the departure of Alicia Vikander, interpreter of Lara Corft in Tomb Raider: Inception.

The site says there is already a fierce battle in Hollywood to gain control of intellectual property on the big screen, but for now, we don’t know which studios are involved.

Apparently, MGM had until May of this year to green-light a sequel, and the window passed.

Recently, Vikander confirmed that the Tomb Raider: Inception sequel was in limbo, but not for a creative reason.

‎”With Amazon’s acquisition of MGM, I have no idea (what will happen). Now it’s kind of a political situation. I think Misha (Green) and I are ready.”

declared to Entertainment Weekly.

“I feel like it’s in someone else’s hands, to be honest. What I can say is that I’m excited to show the world. I love Misha’s work on Lovecraft Country‎‎.”‎

A draft of the script had been finalized and delivered to the studio, bearing the title Tomb Raider – Obsidian.

Speculation points out that the sequel will have elements of Rise of the Tomb Raider and Shadow of the Tomb Raider blended into the plot. The studio’s idea would be to address the supernatural side of the franchise, a theme that fans are familiar with.

Lara Croft is the independent daughter of an eccentric adventurer who disappeared many years ago. Hoping to solve the mystery of her father’s disappearance, Lara embarks on a perilous journey to her last known destination – a legendary tomb on a mythical island that may be somewhere off the coast of Japan. The stakes couldn’t be higher, as Lara must rely on her sharp mind, blind faith and stubborn spirit to venture into the unknown.

The film’s worldwide box office gross was $274 million.