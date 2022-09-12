Tony Jordan and Colin Teague Combine in Latest Big-Budget Saudi Arabia TV Series

Praised British screenwriter Tony Jordan and BAFTA nominee Colin Teague teamed up in The devil’s promise, the latest big budget TV series to come from Saudi Arabia’s MBC Studios.

The duo wrote and directed respectively and Take Star Paula Patton is starring as the country continues to increase its TV offerings.

Airing on streamer Shahid VIP later this month, the show follows Ibrahim as he secures a gigantic project to rebuild a Cairo slum the day his wife is diagnosed with an incurable brain tumor. Refusing to accept the prognosis, Ibrahim tries everything in her power to save her, including promising her soul to Iblis, aka the devil, after her death.

The show stars Patton along with Amr Youssef, Aïcha Ben Ahmed, Fathy Abdel Wahab, Yaqoub Alfarhan, Ahmed Magdy, Ahmed Al Refaei, Mohamed Yousry, Mohamed Marzban, Khaled Kamal, Moataz Hisham, Mourad Makram, Amr Gamal, Nelly Karim and the late Maha Abou Ouf.

Jordan and Being human director Teague also combined in last year’s Saudi show Rashashwhich told the true story of a Saudi bandit, drug dealer and murderer who terrorized the local population in the 1970s and 1980s

worldwide distribution of the devil’s promise outside of MENA will be handled by the MBC Studios sales team, including Katrina Neylon and Ronda Elbanna.

MBC recently launched production in Witches Rise, the biggest show in the country to date with local cast and crew.