Travel more smoothly using Google Maps functions

Google Maps is a platform full of location-oriented features, so if you want to go somewhere, just check out its information. Whether to direct or seek services and products in companies, there are numerous possibilities. When there is a need to plan a tour, looking for alternative routes, there is no better tool, not least because it can be used for free.

In addition to allowing you to save time and have more autonomy on trips with different objectives, it integrates a series of always current data. Shows the route of some transports and the average time of each journey. Despite being a well-known tool, many are unaware of the resources that optimize these processes aimed at querying locations.

Discover 5 creative features of Google Maps for you to use in everyday life

measure distances

Just select from one displacement point to the other and in the settings, select the option of ”measure distance”. In this way, it is possible to observe if the region you intend to reach is very far away and has places of easy access.



Add more than one stop

On car trips with more than one stop, select a place and in the settings, click on the ”add a stop” function.





See what places were like years ago

If you are doing work and need reliable sources or are just curious, Street View shows you what the same places looked like a few years ago. Just select the viewer and click on the date, selecting the years that appear in the drop-down bar.



Privacy

In the upper corner of the application, it is possible to add the ”private mode”, in which the platform does not monitor your steps, for those who wish to have more privacy.



create maps

Planning a travel itinerary, choosing which paths you want to take to see as much as you can, can be easier using Google Maps. Go to ”Your Places” > ”Maps” > ”Create Maps”, selecting the points you want to visit.

