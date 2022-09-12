TRE-RJ bars the candidacy of Glaidson dos Santos, Pharaoh of Bitcoins | Elections 2022 in Rio de Janeiro

The Regional Electoral Court (TRE-RJ) decided this Monday (12) reject the candidacy record of Glaidson Acácio dos Santos, the Pharaoh of Bitcoins, who is trying to contest the October elections for the post of federal deputy.

Glaidson’s candidacy for the Christian Democracy (DC) party was unanimously challenged — it was 7 votes to 0. With the decision, the Pharaoh of Bitcoins will not be able to run for a seat in the Chamber of Deputies, in Brasília.

the judge Luiz Paulo Araujothe rapporteur of the case, decided to comply with the request made by the Public Electoral Ministry (MPE) in August, which argued for the challenge of the registration of the candidacy of the Pharaoh of Bitcoins.

Owner of GAS Consultoria Bitcoin, Glaidson Acácio dos Santos was arrested in Operation Kryptos, by the Federal Police (PF), the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) and the Federal Revenue, on suspicion of financial pyramid. The PF claims that the fraud generated “billions of figures”.

During this Monday’s trial, Glaidson’s defense argued that the commercial activity of the Pharaoh of Bitcoins is not typified in electoral legislation and, therefore, could not be considered a criminal practice, or subject to restriction in the electoral process.

However, the court’s understanding went in the opposite direction. For the judges of TRE-RJ, Glaidson’s activities “compromise moral and legal ethics”, in addition to producing crimes that can be equated with financial crimes.

“The TSE itself has already recognized the illegibility of businessmen who had their activities equated to financial companies. A consortium operator, which is not a financial institution, was recognized as illegible”, argued the judge Luiz Paulo Araujo, rapporteur of the case.

“What the law wants is that there are no bad administrators of third-party resources elected to public office”, explained the judge.

Second to vote this afternoon, judge Kátia Junqueira agreed with the rapporteur’s arguments and voted to reject Glaidson’s candidacy.

“The facts reported are serious and compromise morality and ethics. (…) We must recognize the companies of the defendant as financial institutions. Not equating these serious facts with crimes against the financial system would be like slapping the citizen in the face and of the voter”, commented the judge Katia Junqueira.

Bitcoin Pharaoh Investigated

Glaidson was arrested in August 2021 on suspicion of a pyramid scheme. There were also two other arrest warrants against him, one for ordering a murder and the other for the attempted crime.

At the end of May 2022, the pharaoh was indicted by the Federal Police for money laundering.

In August, he was targeted by the MPF and the Federal Police in Operation Flyer One — the fourth phase of Operation Krypytos —, which investigates the expansion of the cryptocurrency business to the United States.

According to investigations, Glaidson allied with Ricardo Rodrigues Gomes, El Piloto, a partner of drug dealer Pablo Escobar. Together, they are responsible for “billion-dollar fraud” in Brazil and abroad, says the PF.