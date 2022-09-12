Tributes mark the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in the USA | World

The Americans held, this Sunday (11), tributes in memory of the almost 3 thousand victims of the attacks of September 11, 2001 – attacks that, according to US President Joe Biden, “changed the course of history” of the country.
In New Yorka crowd gathered near the museum and memorial in Manhattan was silent for two minutes, at 8:46 am and 9:03 am local time (9:46 am and 10:03 am in Brasília). These are the exact times when two planes hijacked by Islamic commandos collided with the north and south towers of the World Trade Center, which collapsed in a deluge of steel and dust.
Among the audience, Vice President Kamala Harris heard the long list of victims’ names. Biden attended another ceremony, at the Pentagon.
Kamala Harris attends a ceremony marking the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks (Photo: Reuters)
“While the pain fades a little over time, my father’s permanent absence is as palpable as ever,” Jon’s son Leslie Albert said after reading the names of several victims, including his father.
Another relative of a victim, in a call to political figures in attendance to heal America’s deep divisions, said “it shouldn’t take another tragedy to unite our nation.”
On September 11, 2001, 2,977 people died in the deadliest attacks in history, committed by the jihadist organization Al Qaeda.
Two planes crashed into the towers of the World Trade Center in New York, a third hit the Pentagon, and a fourth, which appeared to be targeting the Capitol or the White House, crashed in a wooded area in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, following a passenger riot. .
No one aboard the four hijacked commercial planes survived.
In New York, tribute to the victims of the 9/11 attacks, who turn 21 – Photo: Reuters
At the Pentagon, with a solemn air and his hand on his heart, Joe Biden sympathized with the victims’ families.
“I know for all those who have lost someone, 21 years is a lifetime and it’s no time at all,” the Democrat said during his speech.
Biden shared a message sent on September 11, 2001 by queen elizabeth IIwho died on Thursday (8), to the American people.
Joe Biden attends, at the Pentagon, a tribute to the victims of the 9/11 attacks – Photo: Reuters
“Pain is the price you pay for love,” the monarch then wrote.
“The course of American history changed that day,” the president continued. But what hasn’t changed is “the character of this nation, the sacrifices, the love, the generosity” that the United States is capable of, he said.
“Today is not about the past, it’s about the future,” Biden continued, urging Americans to stand up for democracy and guaranteeing freedom that terrorists wanted “to bury under fire, smoke and ashes.”
In a tweet hours earlier, the president vowed to “continue to keep alive the memory of the precious lives that were stolen from us” during these attacks 21 years ago.
In New York, a boy pays tribute to the victims of 9/11 – Photo: Reuters
Jill Biden, First Lady of the United States, attended a morning ceremony in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The attack “stirred like all of us,” she said.
“It changed all of us. The attack reminds us that with courage and kindness, we can be a light in the darkness,” he added.
International leaders also paid tribute to the victims of the attacks that marked the world.
“Ukraine, which faces missile attacks daily, knows well what terrorism is and sincerely sympathizes with the American people,” tweeted President Volodymyr Zelensky, whose country was invaded by Russia in late February.
On Saturday night, New York was lit up with a “Tribute in Light” showing two blue beams projected into the sky, symbolizing the Twin Towers.