Trio is “target” by Fernando Diniz for the decision against Corinthians; Understand

“Thursday is war”, shouted Fluminense fans right after the end of the game against Fortaleza, won by the tricolor team by 2 to 1, at Maracanã, last Saturday. The first battles, even before the pieces are laid out on the table, are being fought by coach Fernando Diniz. One of them, the psychological one, in which three athletes, specifically, are being worked more closely mentally.

O NETFLU found that the coach, trained in psychology, has been emphasizing conversations and concentration exercises, to work the mental part of the squad, already thinking about the game against Corinthians, in São Paulo, for the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil. The midfielder Yago, the side/forward Caio Paulista and the defender Nino have been the main targets of the coach at this moment.

The idea is to have a calm team, above all, because the commander understands that, if it depends only on what each team can provide with the ball at their feet, Fluminense has a slight advantage over the Paulistas, despite the clash being away from home.

Fluminense tied the first game, at Maracanã, 2-2, two weeks ago. Any further draw takes the match to penalties. A simple victory is enough to put the team in the final of the competition, against Flamengo or São Paulo, who face each other in the other semifinal. Rubro-Negro has the advantage, as they won the first game, at Morumbi, 3-1.