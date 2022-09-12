Trump refused to leave White House after elections, book says

“Why should I leave if they stole from me?”, said the former president in 2020; Complete work will be released in October

According to an excerpt from the book “Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America” released by CNN American this Monday (12.Aug.2022), the former president of the United States Donald Trump repeatedly told his advisers in the days following his defeat in the 2020 election that he would remain in the White House rather than allow Joe Biden take over the job.

According to the journalist Maggie Habermanauthor of the book that will be released on October 4, Trump’s refusal to leave the official residence was because he believed that the result had been forged. “I’m just not leaving. We never leave. How can you leave when you’ve won an election?”Trump told members of his team.

Haberman writes that shortly after the November 3 election, Trump seemed to recognize that he had lost to Biden. He asked the counselors to tell him what had gone wrong and then stated: “We did our best” and“I thought we had it”apparently almost embarrassed by the result, according to the author.

But according to the excerpt, Trump’s mood changed at one point, and he abruptly told aides that he had no intention of leaving the White House in late January 2021 for Biden to take over. The former president would have asked “why should I leave if they stole it from me?” for the chairman of the Republican National Committee, Ronna McDaniel.

Trump’s promise that he would refuse to leave the White House was unprecedented, according to Maggie Haberman, and the statement left his team uncertain about what he might do next.

The closest scenario in American history may have been Mary Todd Lincoln, who stayed in the White House for nearly a month after her husband, President Abraham Lincolnwas murdered in 1865, said the author.

Since August, Donald Trump is under study fur FBI for possible obstruction of justice and potential violation of the United States Espionage Act.

The Presidential Records Act establishes that they must be preserved “memos, letters, notes, emails, faxes, and other written communications relating to the official duties of a president during term”. Authorities are investigating whether the former US president modified or concealed confidential file information.

On August 26, 2022, the Department of Justice released an edited copy of the affidavit used to obtain the search warrant at Trump’s residence in the Mar-a-Lago, in Florida. The document states that 184 documents were recovered, 25 of which were registered as “top secret”92 “secret” it’s 67 “confidential”.