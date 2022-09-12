Ubisoft Forward: See Assassin’s Creed, Mario and other event news

In addition to advertisements related to Rainbow Six Mobileto Just Dance 2023 and the partnership with Netflix – all already reported by TudoCelular –, Ubisoft Forward had a series of other news for the developer’s successful franchises. The list highlights Assassin’s Creed Mirage and three other projects linked to the series of games. Furthermore, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Rope and The Division: Heartland and Resurgence are also part of the list of games made official by the company. See the details below:

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Rope

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Rope it is a sequence that unites the universes of Super Mario Bros. and Rayman Rabbids. He had a gameplay video released, with one of the game’s missions – set on the planet Terra Flora. The mechanics mix tactical combat and real-time exploration. The player will still be able to interact with the environment and will be required to exploit opponents’ weaknesses, as well as work as a team, in order to advance. The title is scheduled to be released on October 20th of this year, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch console.

Skull & Bones

Ubisoft still showed details related to the game Skull & Bones. It will be set in the late 17th century, during the Golden Age of Piracy, present in the Indian Ocean. The game has gone through a complex development process, but now has its release date set. It will be available on November 8, 2022, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC platforms.

The Division: Heartland and Resurgence

the franchise The Division will receive two other titles: heartland and resurgence. The first consists of a multiplayer survival title. It will be released for free and will be set in a more rural setting. The forecast is that The Division: Heartland arrives for console and PC players between the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023. For now, it is open for registration for closed tests already the game The Division: Resurgence will bring the franchise experience to mobile devices. It is a third-person shooter genre, with no further details revealed. Just like the other game in the series, resurgence also had the opening of registration for the closed beta. It will be available in the future for devices equipped with Android and iOS operating systems.

trackmania

The new trackmania was confirmed during the event for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms. Until then, it was only available for computers. Another novelty confirmed by the studio is the compatibility with the cross-play and cross progression, to have full integration between different devices. The schedule indicates that it should be released on consoles in early 2023.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

O Assassin’s Creed Mirage is the sequel to Ubisoft’s hit franchise. It will take place in the capital of Iraq, the city of Baghdad, during the 9th century. The intention is to rescue the beginnings of the series, from stealth action, to parkour skills, while exploring the territory. The game is scheduled for release in 2023, without a specific date for now. Availability will happen for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One and PC.

















