Ukraine destroyed more than 2,000 Russian tanks and 250 planes, says Zelensky

Ukrainian president highlighted the country’s resistance in the 200 days of conflict in Eastern Europe in his traditional night speech

EFE/EPA/UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT

Volodymyr Zelensky meeting with Ukrainian military



THE Ukraine destroyed more than 2,000 tanks, 4,500 armored fighting vehicles, 250 planes and 200 Russian helicopters since the beginning of the war, announced on Sunday, 11, the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky. In his usual nightly speech, this time about the 200 days of war, the country’s leader said that Ukraine’s armed forces had also destroyed more than 1,000 artillery systems, another 1,000 drones, 15 ships and boats and “thousands of other weapons.” pieces of enemy equipment”. “Today everyone sees and takes note” of the actions of the Ukrainian army “in the north, south and east of Ukraine”, said Zelensky, for whom “the world is shocked” and “the enemy is in a panic”. Ukraine’s defenders, “all those who have stood courageously for 200 days,” are the reason the country is “standing,” he said. “Strong, and that’s why we’re free. Unbreakable, which is why we are independent. Our fighters, who heroically held back the enemy, are now not holding back. And they drive out the occupiers from the north, south and east. In all directions, but moving in one direction only: forward and towards victory,” he declared. Still in the speech to the Ukrainian military, the president assured that “the road to victory is difficult”, but he is confident that they are capable of achieving it. “You will reach our border, all sections of it. They will see our borders and the backs of our enemies”, commented the president.

*With information from EFE