Understand the bizarre reason that made Brazilian Johnny Walker ‘ejected’ from UFC 279 after victory: ‘Kicked and without shoes’

Johnny Walker Involved In A Controversy After Winning For The UFC

Not everything was pleasant for Johnny Walker at the UFC 279. In the event held last Saturday (10), in Las Vegas (USA), the Brazilian ended the bad phase in his career by beating Ion Cutelaba and won one of the ‘Performance of the Night’ bonuses for his first round submission. However, after the fight, the athlete and John Kavanagh, his coach, were removed from the attraction by the company itself. It was the coach who released the information.

According to the pro, the UFC acted this way because Johnny and he didn’t have tickets to the event. Therefore, the duo was not allowed to circulate behind the scenes of the attraction, nor to watch the main fights. The security team of the biggest MMA company in the world was so strict, that made the Brazilian leave the T-Mobile Arena only with his fight uniform, that is, shorts and gloves. But despite the unusual situation, the athlete and the coach did not lose their sense of humor and celebrated the triumph and the bonus on the streets of Las Vegas.

Johnny Walker, 30, is still looking to establish himself in the UFC. With the company since 2018, the Brazilian has fought nine fights, won five and lost four times. Currently, the athlete is 13th in the organization’s light heavyweight (93 kg) ranking, but with the victory, he can move up positions in the leaderboard. His main triumphs were over Ion Cutelaba, Khalil Rountree Jr., Misha Cirkunov and Ryan Spann.