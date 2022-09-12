VAR ignores defender of Salernitana and cancels Juventus goal in a bizarre way; see | italian football

O draw between Juventus and Salernitana last Sunday , generates great controversy in Italy. The match had a great reaction from Juve, who lost by 2 to 0, but equalized in the 48th minute of the second half. In the 51st minute of the second stage, however, the most commented move of the game: Milik’s goal disallowed due to Bonucci’s impediment in the play.

1 out of 2 VAR ignores Salernitana defender and bizarrely disallows Juventus goal; see — Photo: Reproduction VAR ignores defender of Salernitana and cancels Juventus goal in a bizarre way; see — Photo: Reproduction

The VAR intervened to cancel an offside that appeared to be clear in the images used in the broadcast. However, midfielder Candreva, from Salernitana, close to the corner zone, gave condition to the defender of Velha Senhora.

After the match, Bonucci gave an interview citing the referee’s mistake and calling on the crowd to “transform anger” into energy for next Wednesday’s match against Benfica in the Champions League.

– Let’s transform anger, for what was stolen from us, into energy for Wednesday. It will be a difficult game and everyone’s help will be needed – said the Juventus defender.

The Italian press echoes the bid. The “Gazzetta dello Sport” highlighted the “anger at Juve” and the “fight over VAR”.