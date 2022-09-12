Veiga sends a message to Palmeiras after surgery that ends his season: “I have no reason to…”

The midfielder, who is one of Palmeiras’ best players in recent years. sent a message to the fan after his surgery

To the sadness of their fans, after two consecutive years taking the title of best team in Latin America, Palmeiras was eliminated early from this year’s Libertadores. But the bad news from Palmeiras did not stop there. That’s because the midfielder Raphael Veiga, who was not experiencing his best phase with the team, had to operate on his ankle.

With that, the midfielder should miss the rest of this season. Palmeiras leads the Brazilian Championship by nine points, which is a considerable separation, but with 12 rounds to go, there is nothing set. This Sunday (11th), Veiga expressed his first words after the surgery.

“I have no reason to complain about anything in my life. Everything is an opportunity for growth and maturation. God remains sovereign and good all the time. I appreciate every message I received these days, all the care that the STAFF of Palmeiras had with me and that’s it. Good head, positive thinking and nothing will stop me! I’ll be cheering for these 12 finals that are still missing, this time, just like before, from the stands“, wrote Veiga on her Instagram.

Veiga always appeared to be a very dear person behind the scenes at Palmeiras and in recent days, this has been confirmed. After the game against Juventude, some teammates dedicated the victory of Verdão to the player who is injured and stirred up the fans of the São Paulo team.

“I want to dedicate this victory to Veiga, I know that he is following up from the hospital, he had surgery. I hope he’s all right, that everything worked out. May he come back as soon as possible to help us, may he have a good recovery and be healthy“, said midfielder Zé Rafael after the game.