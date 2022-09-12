Venice Film Festival 2022 kicks off with cannibal Harry Styles and Timothée Chalamet

SÃO PAULO, SP (FOLHAPRESS) – One of the main showcases for films that intend to make a career at the Oscars, the Venice Film Festival opens its 79th edition this Wednesday, taking a mixture of stars to the red carpet of the Italian city pop and industry veterans.

Darlings Harry Styles and Florence Pugh, for example, are expected to brighten up the Lido at the “Don’t Worry Darling” gala, which is hors concours. Timothée Chalamet will be in competition with “Bones and All”, a new partnership with filmmaker Luca Guadagnino.

There will also be space for more well-known people at European festivals, such as Cate Blanchett, protagonist of “Tár”, Laura Dern, of “The Son”, Christoph Waltz and Willem Dafoe, of “Dead for a Dollar” and, of course, the Jury President Julianne Moore.

She heads a committee made up of directors Mariano Cohn, Leonardo Di Costanzo, Audrey Diwan and Rodrigo Sorogoyen, actress Leila Hatami and author, screenwriter and Nobel Prize winner Kazuo Ishiguro.

In all, 23 features compete for the Golden Lion, the festival’s top prize, in the competitive show. Among the titles slated to appear in the Oscar race later on are “Blonde”, a Marilyn Monroe biopic starring Ana de Armas, “The Banshees of Inisherin”, in which Martin McDonagh directs Colin Farrell, and “Bardo (the False Chronicle) de unas Cuantas Verdades)”, which marks the return of Alejandro Iñárritu to Mexico after winning four Hollywood statuettes.

“Bones and All” brings together the “Call Me By Your Name” team, Chalamet and Guadagnino, in a plot about a youth love in Ronald Reagan’s America. The character of the heartthrob who has become an omnipresent figure on screen, however, is a cannibal, as is known from the book of the same name by Camille DeAngelis.

“The Son” is the new family drama from Florian Zeller, which casts Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern, Vanessa Kirby and Anthony Hopkins to form a family that falls apart after a series of events, and “White Noise” stars Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig and Don Cheadle in Noah Baumbach’s adaptation of Don DeLillo’s book.

Keep reading

Another one with an Oscar claim is “The Whale”, a film by Darren Aronofsky that shocked fans with the prosthetics and makeup that the protagonist Brendan Fraser used to play a father who needs to reconnect with his daughter, Sadie Sink’s character, from “Stranger Things”.

Also in the competition are the aforementioned “Tár”; the Italians “Il Signore delle Formiche”, “Monica” and “Chiara”; the French “Athena”, “Saint Omer”, “Les Miens”, “Les Enfants des Autres” and “Un Couple”; the Japanese “Love Life”, and the Iranians “Beyond the Wall” and “No Bears”, new work by Jafar Panahi, who was recently sentenced to six years in prison for criticizing the local government.

They should also bring high-profile stars to Venice “L’Immensità”, starring Penélope Cruz, “Argentina, 1985”, with Ricardo Darín, and “The Eternal Daughter”, which has Tilda Swinton. The selection is completed with the documentary “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”.

Outside the main competition, it is worth mentioning the presence of filmmakers Lav Diaz, Paul Schrader and Sérgio Tréfaut.

With sessions until the 10th of September, the Venice Festival comes into conflict, in its final stretch, with the one in Toronto, which takes place between the 8th and 18th of the same month. Together, the events are two of the most accurate barometers for the Oscars.

In the last decade, “Nomadland” and “The Shape of Water” won the Golden Lion before snatching the best picture statuette at the Hollywood Awards. The Canadian People’s Choice Award went to the same “Nomadland” and “Green Book – O Guia”.