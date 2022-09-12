Videos with Charles III in the ‘scolding’ with Palace staff, including even a grimace, in his proclamation as King go viral – Monet

+



Two videos have gone viral on social media that show King Charles III “in trouble” with the royal staff, including a grimace, at the ceremony in which his new title was made official. Watch the records at the end of the text.

At age 73, Charles is the oldest person to become head of state in the UK. He was proclaimed King after just over 70 years of reign by his mother, Queen Elizabeth II (1926-2022).

The two viral videos show Charles at St. James, in London, signing a document that records the death of his mother and another officializing the beginning of his reign.

The first video shows him approaching the table where he signed the documents. In the background appears his wife, Queen Consort Camilla. He makes jerky movements with his hands, demanding that the table be cleared before he begins proceedings.

The video draws attention to the sudden movements of the new king.

“Imagine respecting someone who treats any human being that way,” one person wrote on Twitter while sharing the video. “God prevents him from cleaning the table alone…”, joked another. “The personification of arrogance,” said someone else.

The second video shows the grimace of Charles III, annoyed by something after signing the documents.

“Four seconds that synthesize the meanings of arrogance, elitism and ignorance”, criticized someone when sharing the video. Watch the two viral videos below: