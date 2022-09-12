Villain Sabbac finally appears in new trailer

In a new trailer for Black Adam released by Warner Bros. Discovery, the film’s main antagonist, Sabbac, finally came out.

For most of the new feature DCEU we will see the origin of Black Adam and his clash with the Justice Society. The team is made up of Black Hawk (Aldis Hodge), Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan), Atom Crusher (Noah Centineo) and Hurricane (Quintessa Swindell).

After this great duel, the two opposing forces will unite to fight against the powerful demon Sabbac, lived by Marwan Kenzari. in the new trailer of black adam released by Warner Bros. Discovery, Sabbac appeared for the first time. Check it out below:

In DC Comics, dark forces empowered Timothy Karnes and all he has to do to access his abilities is say the magic word “Sabbac”. When this happens, lightning surges from the underworld and transforms him into a powerful demon.

The word “Sabbac” is an acronym for the six beings that give the villain powers: the demons Satan, Aym, Belial, Beelzebub, Asmodeus and Crateis. Sabbac’s powers consist of super strength, super speed, flight, fire breath, and the ability to emit blasts of fire from the palms of his hands.

Dwayne Johnson waited for the role of Black Adam for several years. The film became something of a passion project for Johnson. The actor worked with his production company, Seven Bucksand the producer Hiram Garcia to make production a reality.

Johnson was initially approached to play Shazam in 2007, but turned it down, claiming he preferred to play Black Adam. Johnson, speaking about the role at the time, said: “He’s a character I can’t wait to play”.

Now, the actor will finally fulfill his dream. Johnson’s love for the project propelled the Warner Bros. to develop a standalone Black Adam film, rather than the originally planned side role the anti-hero would have played in Shazam! of 2019.

Learn more about the film:

Black Adam, whose real name is Teth-Adam, was a slave in Kahndaq. Initially, he was given the same abilities as Shazam, the powers of the gods, and was called Mighty Adam. Using his powers, he freed and later ruled the people of Kahndaq.

However, the gods, who disapproved of the use of his powers, imprisoned Mighty Adam, who later came to be known as black adam. The plot will follow the protagonist’s narrative after he breaks free from his prison, 5,000 years after he was captured.

In the plot, Black Adam will try to re-establish his kingdom while facing opposition from the Justice Society of America. As such, the plot may focus on a war between the two sides. Ultimately, Teth-Adam must join forces with the team against the villainous Sabbac.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, black adam will be released on October 20th, after more than ten years in development and delays resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. But what about you, what are your thoughts on this? Don’t forget to leave your opinions in the comments below!

