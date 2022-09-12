Viola Davis once said she earns ‘probably a tenth’ of her white female co-stars

The pay gap in Hollywood is a topic that has gained ground in recent years. Many stars have spoken out about the pay gap in the industry, but veteran actress Viola Davis highlighted another form of the much-talked-about pay gap, saying that black women earn even less in the industry. Davis once said that she earns “probably a tenth” of her white co-stars.

Viola Davis has a highly decorated career

Davis’ career began in 1999, seven years after his graduation from Julliard High School. The star won her first award for starring everyone’s ruby. After that, Davis appeared in small roles on TV and in film, but her first big recognition came when she starred in the Broadway production of King Hedley II in 2001.

His performance won him a Tony Award, but it wasn’t until 2008 that Davis began to be noticed for his incredible talent. That year, Davis appeared in Doubt opposite Meryl Streep and Phillip Seymour Hoffman, in a role Oprah said she wanted but was turned down.

The role earned Davis her first Oscar nomination, although she had less than 11 minutes of screen time. Big success came to the star in the 2010s when she won another Tony for her role in the Broadway revival of fences.

In 2011, Davis gained even more recognition for her role in The help receiving another Oscar nomination and a Screen Actors Guild Award. From 2014 to 2016, Davis played the lead role in the legal drama How to get rid of murder. Her role in the series made her the first black actress to take home a Primetime Emmy in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series category.

Davis later became the only black actor to achieve the Acting Triple Crown after winning an Oscar for his role in the film adaptation of fences. The star has already appeared in Ma Rainey’s Black Background, Suicide Squad, and the first lady.

Viola Davis wants Hollywood to pay her what she’s worth

Davis is one of today’s most decorated and talented stars. However, she doesn’t receive as much recognition for her experience as she should. Davis spoke with Tina Brown of Women in the World in 2018 about her role in popular culture.

During the conversation, Davis took the opportunity to highlight his career and the compensation he has received over the years. The actor criticized the pay gap in Hollywood, but detailed that black women earn even less money.

She said: “What they’re getting, which is half of what a man is getting, well, we get probably a tenth of what a Caucasian woman gets. And I’m number one on the call list.” Davis said she had a career comparable to some other Hollywood legends like Julianne Moore, Meryl Streep and Sigourney Weaver.

The actress criticized the pay gap, saying that while her career is similar to that of other great women, they significantly eclipse her in terms of money and job opportunities. Davis challenged those who call her “Black Meryl Streep,” saying, “Okay, so if there’s no one like me, you think I’m this, you pay me what I’m worth.”

What is Viola Davis Net Worth?

Viola Davis | Mike Smith/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Losing only one Grammy to achieve EGOT status, Davis wasn’t compensated as well as she should have been. Still, she has garnered an impressive net worth. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Davis is worth $25 million. The amount is considerably low for an actor with so much talent, acclaim and versatility.

For her role as Annalize Keating in HTGAWM, Davis was paid $250,000 per episode. Since the show only had 15 episodes per season, that meant Davis was taking home $3.75 million every year. Davis is also a producer and author and became a L’Oréal Paris ambassador in 2019.

