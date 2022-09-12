Wallace bids farewell with bronze and remembers Tokyo: “He was hurt” | volleyball

The first call-up to the Brazilian team was in 2010. Since then, Wallace has always been committed to the green and yellow jersey. There were countless titles for Brazil, but the biggest proof of this relationship happened in the last month of July, when already retired from the team, he made himself available to help in the World Cup that was to come. The opposite returned to the team and this Sunday was a key player in winning the unprecedented bronze medal. The player, however, does not intend to continue in the squad. The contribution will now be with cheering and applause.

– This game meant a lot to me. It was painful to have lost that bronze medal in the Olympics, I wasn’t going to leave here without that bronze. I put everything on the court, everything I had, I gave myself to the fullest. It was nice to play with these younger boys, now it’s time to wish them good luck,” said Wallace.

The opposite has participated in all cycles of the Brazilian team since the first call-up. He won the gold medal at the 2016 Rio Games, the silver at the London 2012 Games, he also has two silver medals at the 2014 and 2018 World Cups, in addition to the 2021 Nations League title. After the Tokyo Olympics, when Brazil lost to Argentina and was in fourth place, he retired from the green and yellow jersey. But upon learning that Alan had torn his Achilles tendon in preparation for the Worlds, he made himself available and returned to the team.

Wallace arrived in the selection and gave a new face to the team. With his peculiar characteristic in the attack, he made the distrust in Renan Dal Zotto’s team cease to exist. Gradually, the controversial results of the season and the early elimination in the League of Nations were forgotten, and Brazil advanced undefeated to the semifinals. The painful defeat to Poland was reminiscent of the trauma of Tokyo. With a poor record in third-place games, Wallace said he entered the court sure he wouldn’t lose the medal.

– That defeat hurt us a lot, but the team didn’t let their guard down even when they lost the set. We had focus, we had race. We deserved this medal so much.

With the feeling of accomplishment, the 35-year-old player does not intend to continue with the Brazilian team until the 2024 Paris Olympics. He will resume the team’s retirement, but will continue to support his friends. Wallace recalled that Alan will soon be back on the court and that, in addition to him, other names are gaining experience.

– I will be 37 years old in Paris, I want to be watching it on television. cheering. Alan will be back soon, he’ll be fine. There’s also his brother, Darlan, there’s still Felipe Roque… Brazil will be well served by opposites. You won’t need me!