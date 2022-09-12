We interviewed the cast of the SERIES ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’; Watch! [EXCLUSIVO]

the editor in chief Renato Marafon participated in DisneyD23 and had the opportunity to interview the stars of ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’series based on the literary saga ‘Percy Jackson and the olympians’in Rick Riordan.

In the video, Walker Scobell (Percy Jackson), Leah Sava’ Jeffries (Annabeth Chase) and Aryan Simhadri (Grover Underwood) talk about their characters, what their favorite books in the saga are, which Gods they wanted to have as parents and much more.

Watch:

Enjoy watching:

The first season does not yet have a confirmed premiere date.

Although Season 1 has yet to premiere, Riordan commented that the series is being developed with multiple iterations in mind.

Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri star as Percy Jackson, Annabeth Chase and Grover Underwood, respectively.

The cast will still have Virginia Kull (Sally Jackson), Glynn Turman (Chiron), Jason Mantzoukas (Mr. D), Megan Mulally (Alecto), Timm Sharp (Gabe Ugliano), Dior Goodjohn (Claire LaRue), Charlie Bushnell (Luke Castellan) and Olivea Morton (Nancy Bobofit).

Altogether, the saga written by Riordan contains five books: ‘The Lightning Thief’, ‘Sea of ​​Monsters’, ‘The Titan’s Curse’, ‘The Battle of the Labyrinth’, and ‘The last Olympian’.

The plot revolves around Percy, a teenager who discovers he is the son of Poseidon, Greek god of the seas, and is then sent to Camp Half-Blood to be reunited with other half-bloods. There, Percy meets his friend and mentor Grover Underwood, a teenage satyr, and meets Annabeth Chase, daughter of Athena.

Chris Columbus directed the film adaptation of the first volume, ‘Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief’which brought in its cast Logan Lerman, Alexandra Daddario, Brandon T. Jackson, and Jake Abel.

Despite receiving mixed reviews, the film grossed almost US$227 million around the world, from a budget of US$95 million.

In 2013, ‘Percy Jackson and the Sea of ​​Monsters‘ only invoiced $199 million and received harsh criticism about the narrative, which departed too far from the original novel.

Don’t forget to watch: