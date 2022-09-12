What is Kindle operating system

Reading is good too, right? Words can make us imagine incredible worlds and awaken strong emotions! O Kindle – specific device for digital reading – it gives a lot of comfort when reading, but maybe you have a question: “Lu, which Kindle operating system?”

Take a look at the article below and I’ll tell you how the magic happens behind the scenes of this amazing device for literature lovers!

What is the Kindle operating system?

When you think of an operating system, some names come to mind, such as Windows, Android, iOS. Could one of these be the device’s system? Not really! The basis of the operating system of the digital accessory is on Linux with firmware called Kindle.

The difference between operating system (OS) and firmware is that the OS can perform complex operations, while the firmware performs a single purpose. Think about the following: when you are using a device, many things are happening, right? That’s the job of the operating system.

Kindle uses Linux-based operating system for most functions (Image: Unsplash/@felipepelaquim)

The firmware will focus on just one thing, for example: you reading the Kindle and swiping the screen to change the page. So the two technologies go hand in hand to bring you all the magic that the reading device offers.

