What was the cause of Queen Elizabeth’s death? – Metro World News Brazil

Shortly after the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth, who, according to Buckingham Palace, passed away “peacefully”, many doubts arose, especially regarding the monarch’s cause of death.

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VfxpXro22W — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

The Queen was last seen in public on Tuesday as she welcomed new Prime Minister Liz Truss to Balmoral and, just a day before her death, had to cancel a virtual meeting of her Privy Council.

Buckingham Palace has yet to issue any official information about Elizabeth II’s cause of death and it is unlikely that there will be no official announcement. That’s because when it comes to personal matters, particularly relating to the health of royals, the Crown follows a protocol of not going into details.

Let us remember that Prince Philip, the Queen’s husband who died in April last year at the age of 99, no such announcement has been officially made. About a month later, British media outlets revealed that they had had access to the Duke of Edinburgh’s death certificate and that the cause of death had been registered as “old age” by the head of the royal medical house, Sir Huw Thomas.

The description did not report any other identifiable illness or injury that contributed to his death, including the heart condition that required surgery just weeks before his death.

Queen Elizabeth II died last Thursday, 8, surrounded by her eldest children, Charles and Anne, according to Hello Magazine.