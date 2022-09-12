What will be the title of Camilla Parker, wife of Prince Charles?

Camilla Parker Bowleswife of Prince Charles, will be crowned queen consort as expressly wished by Queen Elizabeth II. The death of the longest-living monarch in British history was confirmed this Thursday, 8, after nearly 70 years of reign.

In an official letter written by the late sovereign, she asks the British to support her daughter-in-law. “And when, in due course, my son Charles becomes king, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support you have given me,” she says in the fifth paragraph.

“It is my sincere wish that when the time comes, Camilla will be known as the Queen Consort as she continues her loyal service.”

The statement represents a major change in position with regard to the son’s wife, who at first would be considered princess consort. Despite the decision announced in 2005, the year she married Charles, she could be called Queen Consort when the time came.

second marriage

The next monarch of the United Kingdom was married to Princess Diana between the years of 1981 and 1996. A year after their divorce, she died in a tragic car accident that marked the history of the monarchy.

Charles’ marriage to Camilla Bowles took place in 2005, despite rumors of romance still during the prince’s courtship with Diana Spencer. The relationship was made official shortly after the death of Lady Di.

Reign of Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II was on the verge of completing 70 years of reign, one of the longest in contemporary history. The monarch is second only to the King of Thailand, Bhumibol Adulyadej, who held the throne for 70 years and four months.

The sovereign died at the age of 96, in her castle in Balmoral, Scotland.