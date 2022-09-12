WhatsApp innovates and launches NEW FEATURE that will allow voting in groups

In order to innovate the experience of its users, the Whatsapp will soon release a new feature. The tool will allow polls to be carried out in a given group chat, making it possible to follow the vote of all members.

The novelty will be very useful when it is necessary to jointly choose meeting times and even meeting topics. The intention of Whatsapp is to add this search possibility, without relying on external applications or software.

How the new tool will work

So far, what is known is that surveys may have up to 12 responses. The process will be similar as with Twitter. So, just indicate a subject in the search tab, ask the question and add possible answers. After that, the group members vote as they wish.

In any case, there is still no news on how the votes will be shown, whether they will be anonymous or visible to everyone. However, the expectation is that the feature will be implemented soon, maybe even in the next few weeks.

Leave groups unnoticed

In the last month, WABetaInfo, a site specialized in information about the Whatsappreported that the messenger is developing in its version for Android and iOS a feature that will allow users to leave groups discreetly.

The novelty was being tested, but is now available in the messenger. With the new tool, a member of a group will be able to leave without all users seeing the action. The notification arrives only for the administrator.

It will no longer be necessary to wait for a less busy time to leave your groups, the new WhatsApp option should guarantee greater discretion, as members will not be able to view the action.

In addition, the new option will allow only the administrator to know who left the respective group. In this way, WhatsApp intends to end the “such person left” in the group, notifying the other users.