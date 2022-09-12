When George Clooney met Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts began the interview with a question: “Is George already causing trouble?”

His friend and frequent co-star George Clooney had preceded Julia on our video call, speaking of Provence, France, a property he shares with his wife, Amal. But the room he was sitting in was filled with so much sunlight that Clooney could barely be glimpsed through all the reflections, and when Roberts joined us, he was drawing the patterned window blinds to no avail.

“Are you trying to show all your inner light with this glare?” Julia said.

Clooney looked at her thumbnail on Zoom. “You have these good lenses,” he joked.

“I have a 25-year-old computer!” she replied.

This provocative way is how Julia and Clooney prefer to communicate: “It’s our natural rhythm of happy noise,” she said. Their relationship has sustained a great partnership that spans multiple films, from Eleven men and a secret in 2001 to the most recent, the romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise, playing in theaters and which features them as a warring ex-couple who come together to prevent their daughter’s (Kaitlyn Dever) surprise wedding to a seaweed farmer (Maxime Bouttier) she met during a graduation trip to Bali. As her divorced parents bond, her former spark is reignited; at the end of the film, they move towards something more affectionate.

A scene from the movie A Ticket to Heaven, with Julia Roberts and George Clooney. Photo Universal Studios. Photo: Universal Studios / undefined

When I spoke to Julia and Clooney in late August, there was no light coming in through Roberts’ bay windows: it was only 6 am in San Francisco, where Roberts and her husband, Danny Moder, live with their three teenage children. Roberts had requested an early start so she could send the kids to school after the interview, and she noted that she used to get up early: for a sunrise scene in Ticket to Paradiseshe had to arrive at 3am, the earliest she has ever had to perform in her career.

“I had to get there at 1am,” joked Clooney, “because of the work they do on my face beforehand.”

“All those ribbons and pasta,” she said, letting out her famous laugh.

Edited excerpts from our conversation follow.

when you read Ticket to Paradisedid you each have the other in mind?

George Clooney: They sent me the script, and it was clearly written for Julia and me. In fact, the characters’ names were originally Georgia and Julian. I haven’t really done a romantic comedy since A special day (1996) – I didn’t succeed like Julia in this area – but I read it and thought, “Well, if Jules is into it, I think this might be fun.”

Julia Roberts: Somehow it only made sense with George, just based on our chemistry. We have a friendship that people know, and we’re getting into it as a divorced couple. Half of America probably thinks we’re divorced, so we have that going for us.

Clooney: We were supposed to get a divorce because I’m married now, so that would be too bad. I’m just saying.

Julia: Also, George and I feel a happy responsibility to want to do a comedy together, to give people a vacation from life after the world has been through a very difficult time. It’s like when you’re walking on the sidewalk and it’s cold and you get to that beautiful patch of sun that touches your back and you say, “Oh yeah. That’s exactly what I needed to feel.”

Is it true that you two didn’t know each other before “Eleven Men and a Secret”?

Julia: The funny thing about meeting George was that in the press people already considered us friends. I read about going to a party at George’s house and thought, “Well, I have to meet this guy at some point because he looks great.”

Clooney: I’m fun, man!

Julia: There’s some alchemy between us that you can feel from a distance, I think.

Clooney: I’ve always been drawn to Julia for a variety of reasons. One of them is that she’s always been a real movie star, but she doesn’t take herself seriously, and that makes a lot of difference in life because we spend a lot of time together. She is also a very talented actress. She works hard, but you never see her break a sweat, and it’s the quality I appreciate most about my favorite actors, like Spencer Tracy.

Julia Roberts and George Clooney on the red carpet for the London premiere of ‘A Ticket to Paradise’. Photo: Niklas Halle’N / AFP Photo: NIKLAS HALLE’N / AFP

Julia, you’re an executive producer on the film alongside George and you obviously have a lot of experience in romantic comedies. What point of view do you bring as a veteran of the genre?

Julia: This is a genre that I love to participate in and watch, and I think they’re hard to get right. There’s a very simple math to this, but how do you make it special? How do you keep people interested when you can predict what’s to come?

Did Hollywood have trouble answering these questions? There are a lot less romantic comedies than there used to be, and you said that Ticket to Paradise was the first romantic comedy script since A place called Notting Hill (1999) and My best friend’s wedding (1997) that really attracted you.

Julia: I don’t think we appreciated the bountiful crop of romantic comedies we had at the time. You don’t see all the effort and puppet strings because it’s fun and sweet and people are laughing and kissing and being mischievous. Also, I think it’s different reading these scripts at 54. I can’t read a story like My best friend’s weddingwhere I’m falling off a chair and all that stuff because –

Clooney: You would break a hip.

Julia: I’d break a hip! Oh, George. But it was nice to read something that was age-appropriate, where the jokes made sense, and I enjoyed it and understood what these people were going through. That’s what people want to see, your connection to a job. They want to see the space you have for it in your heart – not just “Oh, do something funny because we love it.”

But the funny is still important. There’s a scene in Ticket to Paradise in which your characters dance drunk to the music Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now), embarrassing her daughter and her friends. Was this choreographed for maximum humiliation, or did you just improvise?

Julia: People always want to choreograph, but you can’t rehearse steps for that. You just need to open up and let the magic happen.

Clooney: I remember early in my career, I had to do a kissing scene with this girl and the director said, “It’s not like that.” And I was like, “Man, this is my move! This is what I do in real life!” It went something like this here, because everyone had plans for how we were supposed to dance, and so we thought, “Well, actually, we have some really bad dance moves in real life.” Julia and I have done all these moves before, this is the craziest part.

Julia: Oh, all over the world.

Clooney: And Kaitlyn and Max were really horrified, weren’t they?

Julia: It was hysterical, they were speechless. If Danny and I were doing this in front of our kids, they’d say, “I want to get in a hole, I want to get out of here.” / Translation by Lívia Bueloni Gonçalves