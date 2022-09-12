When would Fast & Furious end if Vin Diesel wasn’t cast as Dom?

Vin Diesel has been the driving force behind the Fast Saga, but if he hadn’t played Dominic Toretto, Furious 7 would likely have ended the series.

Dominic Toretto being played by an actor other than Vin Diesel could probably have seen the Fast and furious series ends with furious 7. the journey of Quick Saga took Vin Diesel’s protagonist Dominic Toretto and his family across the world on adventures to bring their street racing and assault skills against terrorists and supervillains. After a truly remarkable, if absurd, series of vehicular heroism, the end of Fast and furious franchise is in sight with the planned two-part finale of x fast and fast and furious 11but it could be argued that the series missed its best ending.

As series producer since 2009 Fast and furious, Vin Diesel makes a significant creative contribution to the Quick Saga in addition to his on-screen role as Dom. As Fast and furious films achieving their biggest success by far with the 2011 release of five fast, Universal Pictures clearly had an interest in continuing the franchise with its popularity really taking off. However, with that came the clear pattern of Fast and furious increasingly comic book-like and increasingly ridiculous in terms of its storylines and action sequences, with an emphasis on Dom’s invincibility that makes the ending of furious 7 look retroactively past as a series finale.

The tragic death of Paul Walker in 2013 as furious 7 was in production would cause his Brian O’Conner character to be retired from Fast and furious Series. With Brian starting a family with Dom’s sister Mia (Jordana Brewster), he and Dom Toretto part ways at Brian’s emotional farewell, still one of the most warmly remembered moments of the year. Quick Saga. Despite having Vin Diesel as a star and producer, he kept the Fast and furious movies going from furious 7the series could have – and probably should have been – the final arc of the series. Fast and furious series as a whole.

Fast and Furious Should Have Ended After Furious 7

Despite Brian’s retirement in furious 7, F9 showed that Brian and Mia themselves still had a presence with Mia’s heavy fighting role in F9, Brian’s absence being explained half-heartedly as him taking care of his and Mia’s children. Inside F9the arrival of Brian’s car at the Toretto house barbecue at the end also had to work to not show Brian himself, with only his car being seen entering Dom’s garage. furious 7 as the end point of Quick Saga would have prevented such efforts to keep Brian a little present without appearing on screen from being necessary.

the final scene of furious 7 is also a heartfelt tribute to Paul Walker and a nostalgic culmination of the entire Quick Saga to that point. Set to “See You Again” by Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth, the finale of furious 7 lovingly highlights Dom and Brian using their racing skills in one last street race in the unlikely story of their friendship. Without Diesel’s desire to keep the Quick Saga going after furious 7the end of the movie would likely have been the conclusion of the series if a different actor had been playing Dom, and from a narrative point of view, that would have been the right move.

furious 7 finishing the Fast and furious series wouldn’t necessarily preclude further adventures with some of the franchise’s characters. the spin-off Fast and Furious Gifts: Hobbs & Shaw focused on Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) and Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) exemplifies such a possibility in this sense. Even in this case, the central timeline of the Fast and furious films went right through what was their ideal ending to the heartbreaking conclusion of furious 7.