Where is Amber heard now after the Johnny Depp libel trial?

The internet was divided after the 2022 libel trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. He sued her for tarnishing his reputation, and actually won –– worth $10.35 million. Based on social media responses from the general public, it seemed like Johnny was the one the world was on the side of. Now, he’s busy taking back control of his career and his personal life narrative.

Johnny is set for a big career comeback amid buzzing rumors of Beetlejuice 2 and his possible return to the Pirates of the Caribbean movie franchise. He also has his Dior luxury endorsements as well as new music with Jeff Beck. Johnny spent the last few years being torn down by society until the results of his libel trial were announced. He’s ready to live his best life again.

So what does this mean for Amber?

What is Amber Heard so far? She just sold her house.

Amber is no longer living in Yucca Valley, California. with her daughter in early August 2022. Hello Magazine reports that she sold her three-bedroom home for $1.05 million after losing her judgment. She originally purchased the property for $570,000 in 2019. That means she is walking away with almost double the starting value. The agency also stated that Amber’s new place of residence is currently unknown.

She Knows explains that one of the benefits Amber got from living in the Yucca Valley was its level of privacy; staying under the paparazzi’s radar was incredibly easy for her. It’s possible she’s moved to a similarly low-key place, especially after all the negative attention she’s been getting.

Amber is focusing on motherhood.

In an interview with Savannah Guthrie on NBC’s Today, Amber said she would no longer have to “juggle lawyers” and could now focus all her attention on her daughter.

Amber’s daughter Oonagh Paige Heard is a big highlight on Amber’s Instagram. Before the trial, Amber shared tons of photos with her son. On April 8, she posted a celebratory tribute to her daughter with a caption that read, “My little O turns one today. I still can’t believe you’re here. The best year”.

What's next for Amber Heard's career? She already has two new movies lined up.

Anyone who thought that Amber’s career would totally wither away after the trial was wrong. In fact, she now has two separate movies lined up. According to Macra, she is starring in a movie called In the Fire, which is about a psychiatrist in the 1800s who lives on a plantation. IMDb says she is also starring in a movie called Run Away With Me about an international love affair entwined with criminal chaos between America and Europe.

Despite the online petition to remove Amber from the DC Universe, she is still part of the cast of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The petition currently has over 4.6 million signatures, but the filmmakers are obviously not worried. The film is set to be released in 2023.

