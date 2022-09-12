Who is Leader? Meet the villain of Captain America 4

With an eye on the future, Kevin Feige is contemplating the past of the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe). After the Abominable (Tim Roth), “Zé Cap” will bring another villain from The Incredible Hulk (2008) back. Samuel Sterns (Tim Blake Nelson), better known as the Leader, will be the antagonist of Captain America: New World Order!

During the D23 Expo, the president of Marvel brought several news for superhero fans. Among the announcements, Feige revealed the first villain who will face Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) as Captain America. And, to the public’s surprise, the chosen character has been out of the Avengers universe for over 10 years.

In The Incredible Hulk, Samuel Sterns was a cell biologist. During the film, the scientist tried to help Bruce Banner (Edward Norton) with an antidote. But in the process of extinguishing the greenish giant, Tim Blake Nelson’s character accidentally created two new villains in the MCU.

While helping Bruce Banner, the scientist received a blood sample from the Hulk. But, in addition to making an antidote for the protagonist, the biologist had other plans for the hero’s DNA. Samuel wanted to use plasma to cure various diseases. However, his idea was wrong, due to the toxicity level of Edward Norton’s character.

In his lab, Samuel was forced to inject the Hulk’s blood into Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth). The result? The creation of the Abomination. But amidst the confusion, Bruce’s sample also changed his life forever. A drop of plasma ended up entering his exposed head wound.

And so, the public could see the birth of the Leader. However, the delight of the villain’s fans was short-lived. After he made a reference to his new condition, Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) appeared to arrest the scientist. Since then, Nelson’s character hasn’t appeared in the MCU anymore.

leader in comics

Tim Blake Nelson in a scene from The Incredible Hulk Disclosure / Universal Studios

Despite being the new villain in Captain America: New World Order, Samuel is a classic character from the Hulk comics. But unlike in the MCU, the antagonist wasn’t a scientist in the comics. Before becoming Leader, the antagonist worked as a janitor.

His life was completely changed when he was exposed to gamma radiation. The incident gave him green skin, superintelligence, and a new name. Under the identity of Leader, the character entered the career of crime. But, unfortunately, his biggest enemy has always been the Incredible Hulk.

During the comics, Leader held a prominent position in groups of antagonists. Nelson’s character in the Avengers cinematic universe was once part of the Intelligencia and the Thunderbolts. Therefore, the presence of the villain in Captain America 4 could be connected with the future of the Hulk and even the first film of the team of anti-heroes of Marvel.

Captain America: New World Order premieres in May 2, 2024. See the full MCU calendar here.