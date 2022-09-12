Who was the youngest host on Saturday Night Live? » Movie news, movie reviews, movie trailers, TV news.

Since its debut in 1975, Saturday night live saw a lot of presenters, but who was the youngest person to present the popular comedy series? Some of Hollywood’s most famous celebrities have been part of the show over the years. Decades later, it’s still a staple in pop culture history that shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Many young actors, artists and comedians have been part of the cast or have made special appearances, but the youngest person to introduce might come as a surprise.

with the great success Saturday night live received, it’s understandable that the team behind the series would want to focus on having big names to host to promote their recent projects. The show doesn’t refrain from having young stars act as musical guests, and some of the younger cast members have gone on to have incredible careers. Pete Davidson and Anthony Michael Hall are great examples of this. Some of the greatest comedians in the world got their start in the comedy series or got the chance to make a cameo appearance. But the youngest celebrity to feature SNL had previously worked on a major film that made them a household name.

To promote the Steven Spielberg film ET: The ExtraterrestrialDrew Barrymore became the youngest person to present Saturday night live. She hosted it on November 20, 1982, and is still the youngest to do so at 7 years, 8 months, and 29 days old. while starring ET how Gertie was not Barrymore’s acting debut, appearing in SNL it was a game-changer because hosting a series live at such a young age is an impressive feat. As part of the famous Barrymore family, this was a perfect opportunity for Drew to showcase his acting skills under pressure. Not only does she now have a successful career in film and television, but Barrymore ended up featuring SNL more than most of Hollywood.

How many times did Drew Barrymore host SNL?

As of 2022, Drew Barrymore has hosted Saturday night live a total of six times. Since her first hosting in 1982, Barrymore has also performed on March 20, 1999, October 13, 2001, February 14, 2004, February 3, 2007, and October 10, 2009. When she performed in 2007, she joined to the Five-Timers Club, a rare SNL group that includes those who have presented the series at least five times. This club includes big stars like Alec Baldwin, Steve Martin and Tom Hanks. Barrymore also made brief guest appearances on the show on November 18, 2000, April 9, 2005, and January 21, 2006.

Drew Barrymore did not appear in Saturday night live since her last hosting roles in 2009, but she has starred in several acclaimed projects such as Netflix Santa Clarita Diet, Family manand Mixed. In 2020, she began hosting her own aptly titled syndicated talk show The Drew Barrymore Show, which begins its third season this fall. Barrymore has had an eclectic career since his first hosting Saturday night liveand maybe she has a chance to appear again in the near future.