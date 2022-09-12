Why perovskite solar cells became solar energy stars

Energy

Perovskites are a large family of compounds, with the most diverse technological applications.

[Imagem: Jose-Luis Olivares/Christine Daniloff/MIT]

Coatings that capture solar energy

Perovskites promise to create solar panels that can be applied as a coating, even on flexible and textured surfaces.

In addition, they would also be light solar panels, cheap to produce and as efficient as the main photovoltaic materials today, which are mainly silicon.

One of the last hurdles for solar cells made from perovskite to be commercially competitive is durability, but recently these flexible, transparent solar cells have reached a lifespan of 30 years.

So it’s time to get to know this new material, as it will likely be in the solar panels you choose for your home in the very near future.

what perovskite

The term perovskite does not refer to a specific material, such as silicon or cadmium telluride, other main competitors in the photovoltaic field, but to a whole family of compounds. The perovskite family of solar materials is named for its structural similarity to a mineral called perovskite, which was discovered in 1839 and named after the Russian mineralogist Lev Alexeievich Perovski. [1792-1856].

The original mineral perovskite, which is a calcium titanium oxide (CaTiO 3 ), has a very peculiar crystalline configuration: It has a three-part structure, whose components are now labeled A, B and X, in which the networks of the different components are intertwined.

This entangled lattice structure consists of charged ions or molecules, two of which (A and B) are positively charged and the other (X) is negatively charged. The A and B ions are typically of quite different sizes, with A being the largest.

Thus, the family of perovskites consists of the many possible combinations of elements or molecules that can occupy each of the three components and form a structure similar to the original perovskite itself.

“You can mix and match atoms and molecules in the structure, with some limits. For example, if you try to put a molecule that is too large in the structure, you will distort it. Eventually, you can cause the 3D crystal to separate into a structure of 2D layers, or lose the ordered structure altogether,” explains MIT professor Tonio Buonassisi. “Perovskites are highly adjustable, like a ‘build your own adventure’ type of crystal structure.”

What are the best perovskites?

Within the general category of perovskites, there are several types, including metal oxide perovskites, which have found applications in catalysis and in energy storage and conversion, such as in fuel cells and metal-air batteries, which are considered the solution to the electric vehicles.

But the primary focus of research for more than a decade has been on lead halide perovskites (or lead halides).

Within this category, there is still a legion of possibilities, and laboratories around the world are racing the tedious work of trying to find the variations that perform best in terms of efficiency, cost and durability – the latter of which has so far been the most challenging of the three.

Many teams also focused on variations that eliminate the use of lead, to avoid its environmental impact. Professor Buonassisi notes, however, that “consistently over time, lead-based devices continue to improve their performance, and none of the other compositions have come close in terms of electronic performance.” Work continues on exploring alternatives, but for now none can compete with the lead halides versions.

One of the great advantages that perovskites offer is their great tolerance to defects in the crystal structure. Unlike silicon, which requires extremely high purity to work well in electronic devices, perovskites can work well even with numerous imperfections and impurities.

economic viability

Searching for promising new compositions for perovskites is a bit like looking for a needle in a haystack, but recently researchers have created a machine learning system that can greatly streamline this process. This new approach could lead to much faster development of new alternatives, said Buonassisi, who helped develop this system.

Although perovskites continue to show great promise and several companies are already preparing to start some commercial production, durability remains the biggest obstacle they face.

While silicon solar panels retain up to 90% of their power after 25 years, perovskites degrade much faster. But great progress has been made: The first samples of perovskite solar cells lasted just a few hours, then went on for weeks or months, while the latest formulations have a shelf life of up to a few years, which already allows them to meet some applications.

According to the calculations of Professor Buonassisi’s team, thanks to their much lower initial cost, once the perovskite solar cells reach a sustained lifespan of at least a decade, they will become economically viable as a substitute for silicon on a large scale, including in the solar farms.





