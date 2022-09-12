Why would model Cara Delevingne be the target of intervention?

A video showing the model Dear Delevingne apparently upset at an airport in Los Angeles caught the attention of fans and supporters alike. According to a friend of the model, the family would plan a ‘detox intervention’ with the aim of helping her.

In an interview with The Sun, he said the situation has been going on for ‘a few weeks’ and explains that the family is intent on helping the young model.

“This situation has been going on for a few weeks now, and now the family of Face is involved. We’re talking about doing some kind of intervention,” he told the outlet.

He also explained that it is ‘consensus’ that Face need to rest without drinks and parties.

“The consensus is that she needs a few weeks to fully rest — no drinking, no partying, and most importantly, eating healthy, full meals,” he explained. “Face is incredibly smart, but still needs help sometimes. We are considering putting her in a rehab center for some sort of detox.”

airport check-in

During the episode mentioned at the beginning of the report, the model was photographed with a different appearance, enough for the records to go viral on social media.

In front of an airport, Cara was barefoot and wearing a t-shirt that shows the singer Britney Spears. It is also said that she was two hours late for a flight.

Previously, the young model was also spotted with a ‘suspicious’ pipe in her car. Face he has also said that he used drugs at the beginning of his career, however, he did not go ‘in depth’. It is also known that his mother, Pandora, has dealt with the effects of heroin addiction.