Will Margot Robbie return as Harley Quinn? director responds

Director James Gunn has revealed whether actress Margot Robbie will return as Harley Quinn in DC.

After starring in The Suicide Squad in 2021, Robbie’s status as Batman’s villain remains a secret.

However, Gunn, who celebrated the character’s 30th birthday on Sunday (11), responded to a fan who asked if Harley Quinn would return to the DCEU (via ScreenRant).

He just replied “yes”, but there are no details about the character’s return. Robbie played Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad, Birds of Prey and The Suicide Squad. Currently, she will star in Barbie in 2023.

See the director’s tweet below.

Two Harley Quinns in DC

The character’s success in recent years is huge, and even yielded a very violent animated series of the villain.

However, Robbie isn’t the only Harley Quinn in DC. The character will be played by Lady Gaga in Joker 2, with Joaquin Phoenix starring alongside her.

Much has been said about the two versions of the character, but it is unlikely that Robbie will be replaced as Harley Quinn. Although there are no further details, the actress will return to the role at some point.

Joker 2 opens on October 4, 2024.