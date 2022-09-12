Windows 11 makes the taskbar more beautiful, but insists on fixed icons – Tecnoblog

Microsoft continues to make changes to Windows 11. Still in the testing phase, the new system update focuses on the return of the optimized taskbar on tablets and has changes in the design of the system tray of all devices. Announcement also confirmed the arrival of animated effects in the settings menu.

Windows 11 (Image: Vitor Padua / Tecnoblog)

Initially released to some members of the Dev Channel, Microsoft’s new update is called Windows 11 build 25197, and it once again allows the taskbar on tablets to be collapsed or expanded, according to the user’s need. With optimized touch, the change can be made easily, just by the person swiping the bottom of the device up or down.

If you choose the collapsed mode, the icons are hidden, leaving only the main status icons visible. In this way, the person gains more screen space and does not run the risk of accidentally touching any of them. In the expanded version, the feature makes all the icons visible, making them easier to use and leaving them just a tap away.

Taskbar for tablet collapsed and expanded (Image: Playback / Microsoft)

When publicly available, the update will be enabled by default. But if you want to check it on your device, go to Settings > Personalization > Taskbar > Taskbar Behavior. In this area, make sure that the option “Optimize the taskbar for touch interactions when this device is used as a tablet” is checked.

New system tray design

Another change brought about by Microsoft’s update concerns the Windows 11 tray design. The novelty, by the way, affects all types of devices, not just those that can be used as a tablet.

In the new version of the feature, the icons in the lower right corner have a more rounded focus, bringing a different look to the region.

On the other hand, there’s an unwelcome limitation in the tray: it doesn’t allow you to drag and drop your icons, rearranging them however you see fit. A change that had previously been criticized and that Microsoft hopes to address in a future update.

animated settings area

In addition to the system design and functional updates, Microsoft has also confirmed that the icons in the Windows 11 settings area will have animated effects.

Windows 11 navigation bar animated effects (Image: Disclosure / Microsoft)

The change had been discovered in late August by software engineer Rafael Rivera, at the same time that tests in the system’s taskbar had been revealed that changed the appearance effect of its icons.

As Rafael had noticed, Microsoft chose to make its navigation bar illustrations more fun by adding different effects to the drawings. By scrolling through them, it is possible to visualize color transitions and movements, in a clear reference to the functions performed by each of the options.

With information: Windows Insider Blog