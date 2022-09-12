With Elizabeth’s death, know the line of succession to the British throne

THE Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 this Thursday, the 8th. The monarch was the holder of the longest reign in the entire history of the United Kingdom, occupying the throne for more than 70 years.

“The queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral tonight and return to London tomorrow.”

With her death, much is questioned about who will be Elizabeth’s successor in charge of the United Kingdom and 14 other countries that have the British monarch as head of state. In this case, the prince charles takes over the post. Check out the full line of succession below!

Line of succession to the British throne

The line of succession to the British throne is as follows:

1. Prince Charles

He is first in the line of succession. Named Prince of Wales, he was married to Princess Diana, who died in 1997 in a car accident. Nowadays he is married to Camilla Parker-Bowles.

2. Prince William

Charles’ son William is second in line to the throne. Harry, his brother who abdicated his duties as a member of royalty, is also the son of Charles and Diana.

3. Prince George

He is the son of William and the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, and third in the line of succession. Born in 2013, he is expected to take the throne after the reigns of his grandfather, Charles, and his father, Prince William.

4. Princess Charlotte

The second daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte is fourth in line to the British throne. Born in 2015, she became part of the line of succession to the British throne after the royals changed a rule that gave preference to male heirs over sisters.

5. Prince Louis

Born in 2018, Prince Louis is also part of the line of succession to the throne. He was born weeks before Prince Harry and Meghan’s wedding.

6. Prince Harry

The second child of Charles and Diana, Harry remains part of the line of succession to the throne of the United Kingdom even after announcing his departure from royal duties.

7. Archie Harrison

Archie is seventh in line to the throne. Born in 2018, parents Harry and Meghan chose not to give their son any titles, which did not qualify him for the title of prince.

However, once Prince Charles officially becomes King, Archie automatically becomes Prince Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.