Without renewing contract with Sport, Everton Felipe has future discussed internally after turnaround | sport

The twists and turns about the future of Everton Felipe began in July. There, the midfielder agreed to leave Sport to defend Portimonense, from Portugal, and was close to saying goodbye when – a week after the “goodbye” – he decided to stay on the island. The expectation was that the house’s silver would sign a bond renewal until 2023, but the signing of the contract – so far – has not taken place.

1 of 1 Everton Felipe in the last match for Sport, against Ponte Preta — Photo: Anderson Stevens/Sport Club do Recife Everton Felipe in the last match for Sport, against Ponte Preta — Photo: Anderson Stevens/Sport Club do Recife

Story updates made the situation public again in late August, when Everton responded to a Sport’s social media page.

– Then he comes to complain about a player who keeps forcing him to leave. The guy hits all the renovation, so what does the page support?! The club does not comply with the player of the word – said the midfielder, in the publication.

The possible contract renewal has become the target of criticism from the fans., mainly on account of the bond time and the performance of the home silversmith this season. With a passage through the base selections, Everton has a link with Leão until December and has not played since the beginning of August, when he stopped to recover from injury. He made 18 appearances, left one goal and one assist in 2022.

Amidst the criticism about the new contract, it was also speculated that there was a summons to the board to attend the Deliberative Council meeting and “explain the renewal” with the midfielder. However, according to the organ’s president, Pedro Leonardo Lacerda, the invitation to participate in the meeting has nothing to do with the Everton case.

– No request to that effect has been received on the matter of Everton. We have a procedure to guarantee the transfer, which you have to submit in writing, and we put it on the meeting agenda. The invitation was presented to the board and they may even be asked about it, but the presence of the executive is common – says the president.

The midfielder’s manager, Marineu Barros, did not answer calls at the time of writing. on the football boardin turn, the executive Jorge Andrade says that the matter has been debated internally among the directors.

“Everton has a contract until the end of the season, we are discussing everything internally. He is now recovering from the discomfort in his knee”, he explains.