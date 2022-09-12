World Cup motivates purchase of TVs and cell phones



The strength of the World Cup for Brazilians goes far beyond the crowd. According to a study carried out by the media platform Teads, in partnership with Global Index, 79% of Brazilians will follow the World Cup, the highest percentage among Latin American countries.

To watch the games with more comfort, part of this audience intends to take advantage of the proximity of the event to change their devices. Among those interviewed, 41% confessed to having an intention to acquire a new television to follow the matches of the Cup while 24% want to take advantage of the period leading up to the FIFA World Cup to buy a new smartphone.

Among those interviewed, 23% said they intend to increase their TV channel package. In Teads’ view, this may indicate a promising scenario for the period, since Black Friday, this year, will take place at the beginning of the World Cup.

Last year, 1 in 5 Brazilians took advantage of the Black Friday offer period to do their Christmas shopping. For 2022, the categories that concentrate the highest purchase intentions are clothing (58%), technology (57%), smartphones (54%), audio (49%) and TV (48%).