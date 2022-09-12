Xperia 1 IV Gaming Edition released by Sony in the Japanese market

Sony has launched the Xperia 1 IV Gaming Edition in the Japanese market. As the name says, it arrives for the gamer audience and arrived along with the Xperia Stream accessory. However, there have been no significant changes to the manufacturer’s model, that is, it is exactly the same compared to the normal version of the Xperia 1 IV. The announced device comes with Game Enhancer software, as well as with other branded devices. In this way, the user has at his disposal several controls to increase his gameplay. For example, you can improve the look of games and also broadcast live directly from your cell phone.

















rumors

08 Sep

















rumors

02 Sep



The application was shown in a 13-minute video by a member of SCARZ, the Japanese team that won the Japan League 2022. In production, it shows several details of the Game Enhancer, which can be activated through the physical button of the Xperia 1 IV Gaming Edition. He still makes a gameplay of the survival horror game Indentity V, available on the Google Play Store.





In general, the product arrives so that you can take advantage of the Xperia Stream, Sony accessory that promises to bring a cooling system and a set of new ports, such as HDMI with output up to 1080p at 120Hz and LAN connection via cable. Finally, the item will come free with the device for those who make the purchase in Japan. The smartphone should go on pre-sale in Japan on September 15th for a price of 175,000 yen, which in dollars is around US$1,225 and in reais it would be approximately R$6,322. There is no information so far about the availability of the cell phone in the international market. The Xperia Stream, in turn, will cost 23,000 yen for those who buy separately, which is about R$ 829.

Technical specifications – Xperia 1 IV









6.5-inch OLED screen with 4K resolution, HDR and 120 Hz refresh rate

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Platform

12GB RAM with 256/512GB internal storage with microSD support

12 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: 12 MP main sensor (24 mm, f/1.7,) Ultra-wide 12 MP sensor (16 mm, f/2.2) 12MP telephoto sensor (85-125mm, f/2.3-f/2.8)

5G connection, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC and IP67 and IP68 certifications

5,000mAh battery with support for 30W charging

android 12

Dimensions: 165.1 x 71.1 x 7.6 mm

Weight: 187 grams.

The Sony Xperia 1 IV is not yet available in Brazilian stores. To be notified when it arrives.