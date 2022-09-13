10 movies and series about cars on Amazon Prime Video – Tecnoblog

Automobile productions are in full swing, and movies and car series have gained more and more space in streaming catalogs, as this list of titles on Amazon Prime Video shows. check here 10 plots in which cars are also protagonists and accelerate deep into these stories.

Productions about cars on Amazon Prime Video

1. Stumptown [série]

Based on the comics of the same name, Stumptown follows Dex, an army veteran mired in debt, with a brother to look after and who works as a private detective. Her faithful squire is her old but still powerful car, which has a cassette tape jammed in its record player and which plays anytime to a soundtrack conducive to the moment.

Creation: Jason Richman

Year: 2019

Episodes: 18 (1 season)

Cast: Cobie Smulders

2. Diablo, The Last Race [filme]

Polish action production, Diablo, The Last Race is guaranteed adrenaline from start to finish. The film follows a young man named Kuba who is desperate for money, as he needs to help his sick sister, and who ends up getting involved in the world of illegal car racing.

Direction: Michal Otlowski and Daniel Markowicz

Year: 2019

Cast: Tomasz Wlosok and Karolina Szymczak

3. Vehicle 19 [filme]

Starring Paul Walker (Fast and furious), Vehicle 19 has as its protagonist a man who has just been released from prison on parole and wants to rebuild his life. However, mistaking the car he had rented, he gets involved in a chase in which he needs to help a prosecutor to unmask a scheme of police corruption.

Direction: Mukunda Michael Dewil

Year: 2013

Cast: Paul Walker

4. GRAND PRIX Driver [documentário]

Amazon Prime Video’s original car series, GRAND PRIX Driver is a four-episode documentary. His recordings look behind the scenes at McLaren in the 2017 Formula 1 season, showing the preparations, stories and desires for change that surrounded the team after three years without a victory.

Direction: Adrian McDowall

Year: 2018

Episodes: 4 (1 season)

Cast: Fernando Alonso and Eric Boullier

5. The Fantastic Ugly Duckling [documentário]

Awarded at the 50th Brasília Film Festival of Brazilian Cinema, O Fantástico Patinho Feio is a documentary about a racing car created by four young people from Brasília during the 60s. biggest Brazilian motorsport event at the time, they built the vehicle with very few resources, becoming a sensation in the city and winning second place in the dispute.

Direction: Denilson Félix

Year: 2018

6. Team Hot Wheels: Its Incredible Origin [filme infantil]

It also has children’s production among the car movies on Amazon Prime Video! Team Hot Wheels: Your Incredible Origin! is an animation derived from the toy brand of the same name. In its plot, we meet the four boys who form the team of racers Team Hot Wheels and who together live chaotic adventures with straight to monsters along the way.

Creation: Matt Danner

Year: 2021

7. On the Limit [filme]

Drama and action mix in No Limite, a feature in which a car thief is hired by a Mexican gangster. The work, difficult in itself, becomes even more complicated when a mysterious package appears in the trunk of the vehicle, putting the boy in the crosshairs of criminals and leaving the life of a poor little girl in his hands.

Direction: Nathan Gabaeff

Year: 2016

Cast: Danny Trejo and Danay Garcia

8. Drive [filme]

One of the most remembered titles when it comes to car films, Drive earned Nicolas Winding Refn the best director award at Cannes. The production focuses on a Hollywood auto mechanic and stuntman who works as a criminal getaway driver at night. To help his neighbor and her son, he agrees to get involved in a robbery, but the situation spirals out of control.

Direction: Nicolas Winding Refn

Year: 2011

Cast: Ryan Gosling and Carey Mulligan

9. Rush – On the Edge of Emotion [filme]

Based on true events, Rush: The Edge of Emotion had four BAFTA nominations, winning for best editing, and two for the Golden Globe. The plot is set against the backdrop of the rivalry between drivers James Hunt and Niki Lauda, ​​which culminated in an intense and dangerous dispute in Formula 1 in 1976.

Direction: Ron Howard

Year: 2013

Cast: Chris Hemsworth and Daniel Bruhl

10. Ferdinand [série]

Exclusive to Amazon Prime Video, Fernando is a documentary series centered on racing driver Fernando Alonso. The production accompanies him in one of the most important moments of his career, when, between 2019 and 2020, he planned to conquer the Triple Crown.

Year: 2020

Episodes: 5 (1 season)

Cast: Fernando Alonso

Despite not being part of the Amazon Prime Video movie and car series catalog, an honorable mention in this list is worthy of the Senna documentary, available on Telecine Play. The film focuses on the professional trajectory of the Brazilian driver, from his first races, to his absolute success in the sport and the ultimate tragedy that took his life.