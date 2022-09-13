10 Villains Fans Want To See In The Next Spider-Man Movie, According To Reddit

While the MCU recently announced a large slate of movies and television shows that will formulate part of its fifth and sixth phases, one notable character that was omitted from that announcement was Spider-Man. While Spider-Man has been a part of the MCU since 2016 captain america civil warafter a historic deal was struck between Disney and Sony over the use of the character, the movie rights to the character are still owned by Sony and therefore an announcement about the web-slinger’s next film will come from them.

After the monumental success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, producer Amy Pascal confirmed that another trilogy, starring Tom Holland, was in the works. Since then, fans haven’t heard anything about a fourth Spider-Man movie in the MCU. Despite the lack of news, Reddit fans are speculating about the villains they’d like to see take on Holland’s Spider-Man in his next film.

Scorpion

One of the most-cited villains fans are hoping to see in the next Spider-Man movie is Mac Gargan, aka Scorpio. There are many reasons to suspect this character could appear in a future Spider-Man movie. Scorpion was previously teased in Return homewhere an engineless Gargan, played by Better call Saul star Michael Mando, appeared in prison with Adrian Toomes.

Redditor assassin00x referred to how Scorpion would be a “…great addition to the upcoming movie, and will help pay off the teases made in Homecoming!” The MCU has a history of teasing characters that never happen, but we hope fans will see Mando donning the Scorpio suit at some point.

Black cat

Black Cat is another key character in Spider-Man’s extensive gallery of colorful characters that has yet to make his live-action appearance. Clearly there was some sort of plan to introduce the character to Sony’s previous Spider-Man universe, where Felicity Jones appeared as Felicia Hardy in the amazing spiderman 2but that never happened.

Redditors, like werewolf enthusiasts, are begging for Black Cat to finally make her big screen debut in the next Spider-Man movie: “I NEED Black Cat in the MCU.” After Peter Parker’s erased relationship with MJ at the conclusion of No Way Homenow might be the perfect time to introduce a new love interest for the character.

Hunter

The thief is another villain that previous Spider-Man movies have already teased, so it stands to reason that Marvel Studios might be planning to introduce the iconic villain. Inside Spider-Man: Homecoming, Aaron Davis/Prowler, played by Donald Glover, makes a brief appearance as a low-level criminal. Davis also references his younger nephew in the scene, a clear reference to Miles Morales.

Reddiors was extremely interested in the idea of ​​having Prowler as a villain for Spidey’s next cinematic outing, mainly because it would be a perfect way to introduce Miles Morales’ Spider-Man to the MCU. AUSTINDAVISTHEARTIST echoes many Redditors stating that he hopes we get “The Prowler, at least at some point.”

Macabre Elf

The Hobgoblin title is a nickname used by many villains in Spider-Man’s long-running comic book. Most notably, the villain was originally revealed to be Ned Leeds, Peter Parker’s best friend in the MCU timeline. While Jacob Batalon’s Ned Leeds is unlikely to wear the Hobgoblin outfit in the MCU, another character certainly could.

Redditor gittinator seems that now “…would be the perfect time for Hobgoblin.” Although the Green Duende has appeared in several Spider man movies, most recently in No Way Homethe Hobgoblin has yet to appear in any Spider-Man movie, leaving endless possibilities for interpretation and invention with the character.

Chameleon

Despite the fact that he is Spider-Man’s oldest enemy from the comics, Chameleon has yet to appear in any of Spider-Man’s live-action movies. While his non-villain alter ego Dimitri Smerdyakov appeared in Spider-Man: Far From Home as an associate of Nick Fury’s assigned to monitor Peter on his school tour, it’s highly unlikely that this appearance was anything other than a reference to fans.

Chameleon has been mentioned by several Redditors as a villain they would like to see appear soon, whether in the capacity of a main villain or a minor villain. This view is expressed by Slash Cinema25 who states, “I think you could play chameleon, maybe not as a main villain. But a side fight that leads to the main threat.”

Kraven

It has often been noted that Kraven’s Last Hunt, the infamous comic book story in which Kraven defeats Spider-Man before donning the web-slinger suit for a short time, is one of Spider-Man’s best stories and excellent for a live-action adaptation.

Redditor YoloSantadaddy notes that “Kraven the Hunter would be a perfect villain following NWH…”. While most fans would love to see Kraven appear and fight Spider-Man, this is unlikely to happen in the next Spider-Man movie due to the fact that Sony already has one. Kraven’s solo movie in works starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson. It remains to be seen whether this version of the character may later appear to face Holland’s Spider-Man alone or with the Sinister Six.

big boss

One of the most iconic Spider-Man villains from comics, TV shows, and even the latest Spider man video game, The Kingpin has a long-standing antagonistic relationship with Spider-Man. Although he is best known today as Daredevil’s main foe, Kingpin did in fact first appear in The Amazing Spider-Man #50.

With the Kingpin’s presence in the MCU now confirmed following his appearance in Archer hawkand Reckless star Vincent D’Onofrio back in the role, the door is firmly open for Spider-Man and Kingpin’s paths to cross. Redditor WeimSean hopes we get Kingpin in the MCU, so fans can get “… a Daredevil + Spider-Man team against Kingpin.” Following Matt Murdock’s appearance in No Way Home, and an upcoming series on Disney+ titled Daredevil: Born Againeverything is possible.

Mr. Negative

One of the latest additions to Spider-Man’s already stellar rogues gallery, Mr. Negative gained widespread popularity following his appearance as one of the central villains in the Insomniac film. Spider man games.

Mr. Negative and his compelling backstory make the character a popular choice among Redditors for a future Spider-Man villain. CETERAZz thinks “Mister Negative would be cool” to see in live-action.

Poison

Despite post-credit teases in both Venom: Let there be carnage and No Way Home, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man and Tom Hardy’s Venom have yet to cross paths in the MCU. There’s a lot of uncertainty surrounding the relationship between Sony’s Spider-Man universe of characters and the core MCU, but that hasn’t stopped fans from expecting Spider-Man and Venom to face off on the big screen.

Venom was frequently mentioned by Redditors as one of their top picks for potential villains for a new Spidey movie. Skate Bikes would love to see Holland’s Spidey “…get sucked into Eddie’s universe for a single movie, as long as they bring him back to the MCU.” Knowing that a Spider-Man/Venom movie would be a major cinematic event, there’s little doubt that Sony is working to make it happen.

silver saber

Another fan-favorite character from the latest Spider-Man video game, Silver Sable would make a perfect addition to the MCU’s Spider-Man. While not a traditional villain, Silver Sable often acts as an antagonistic force to Spider-Man’s notoriously uncompromising moral compass.

Hario Dinio was one of many Redditors who mentioned Silver Sable as a possible character to appear alongside Spider-Man, “…not as a direct villain more as a force to fight back”. Sony had a Silver Sable and Black Cat movie in the works at some point, though that project flopped, so it’s very possible the character is set to make his live-action debut soon, possibly in the next Spider-Man movie. or even the next Madame Web.